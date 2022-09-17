MLB Odds: Reds vs. Cardinals Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the St. Louis Cardinals in today’s first day-night doubleheader, with the morning tilt starting the day. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Cardinals are 10-6 against the Reds this season. Subsequently, they have gone 5-2 at home against the Reds this season and look to add another W to the tally as the teams have three games left against one another.

It was a 1-1 tie in the third inning when Jake Fraley doubled to left, scoring two runs to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. Then, Aristides Aquino singled to left to make it 4-1 Reds. The Cards battled back in the sixth when Nolan Arenado singled to left-center field, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Then, Albert Pujols came to the plate with a runner on. Pujols blasted a two-run bomb to left field. Ultimately, it was his 19th of the season and the 698th of his career, tying the game at 4-4.

The Reds retook the lead in the seventh when Kyle Farmer slugged a monster shot to center field for his 12th home run. Now, Cincinnati held a 5-4 lead entering the bottom half. Paul Goldschmidt doubled to left to knot the game. Next, Arenado doubled to left to give the Cards the lead for good.

Mike Minor takes the mound today. Minor is 4-11 with a 5.78 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits. Minor is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA over two starts in September. Subsequently, he is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA over two starts against the Cardinals this year.

Dakota Hudson returns after a two-week sabbatical in the minor leagues. Now, he hopes to redeem himself. Hudson is 7-7 with a 4.43 ERA this year. However, he went 1-1 with a 5.76 ERA and could not have any productive starts. Hudson is fighting for his job and only starting today due to the doubleheader.

Here are the Reds-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (+102)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have averaged 4.2 runs per game against the Cards. Additionally, they have managed to stay competitive in those games, battling the Cards to the end.

Farmer has executed well and hit a home run last night. Conversely, Cincinnati ranks among the middle categories in hitting. The Reds are 19th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, 18th in runs, 18th in home runs, and 21st in slugging percentage. Also, the Reds have not mounted much offense throughout the season and will have to wait for their pitch to have a chance.

The Reds need better production from their bullpen. Last night, they struggled to hold the lead and are responsible for another defeat. Cincinnati’s relievers have to execute on their chances and finish off a game.

The Reds will cover the spread if their offense can produce some runs. Additionally, they need Minor to have a good outing and the bullpen behind him to protect any lead they may grab.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cards have averaged 5.13 runs per game in their battles with the Reds. Likewise, their lineup has executed at every turn and put runs on the board. They did not do enough to cover the odds last night but have the tools to win games.

Goldschmidt and Arenado were the guys to propel the Cardinals over the top. Indeed, St. Louis got their extra boost when Goldschmidt and Arenado delivered back-to-back hits. The Cardinals are seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, seventh in home runs, and third in slugging percentage. Moreover, the Cards have a potent lineup that can destroy a pitching staff in multiple ways.

The Cards must fix their bullpen woes. Yesterday, they allowed Farmer to slug a shot off them. Hudson has not been good lately, so there is a higher chance the Cards might have to rely on their bullpen arms to finish the job today.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if Hudson can toss a good game. Thus, he must locate his pitches and find the strike zone. The offense must propel him to an early lead to relieve some of the stress off him.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are making their playoff push and must take care of the Reds. Ultimately, it is challenging to trust Hudson, and you cannot trust Minor. Both teams may slug the bell well today, and some shots might leave the ballpark. Expect a lot of runs and the over to succeed.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Over: 8.5 (-118)