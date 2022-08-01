MLB Odds: Reds vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 8/1/2022

The Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins will look to begin a three-game series tonight at loanDepot Park in Miami. Both of these teams are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline tomorrow and probably won’t be making the playoffs this year, but it’s a vital game for us sports betters. Who is going to take home a victory tonight? Let’s get into it.

Here are the Reds-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Marlins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+164) (-112 ML)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-200) (-104 ML)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds had a historically bad start to the season this year but have since seen some better days. Overall on the season, however, the Reds are 40-61 while sitting in fourth place in the NL Central, 16.5 games behind the Brewers. Injuries have been a pretty big problem for the Reds this season as they’ve resorted to a lot of rookies and backup players to help fill those roles. Speaking of, rookie pitcher Hunter Greene is set to take the mound tonight for the Reds, making his 20th career start. He’s pitching a 3-12 record with a 5.59 ERA so far but has some promise in his future. Greene has an extremely fast fastball for a starting pitcher but uses it almost too much. He’ll be looking for some help behind him in the field if he wants to get another win under his belt tonight.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have not been playing very well lately, and it shows in the standings. They’ve dropped to fourth in the NL East with an overall record of 47-55 but are still 17.5 games back from the first-place Mets. They’re mainly looking to sell some top assets at the deadline and will likely be looking more towards the future rather than the present. The biggest problem for the Marlins this season (mainly the past month) has been injuries to their best players such as Garrett Cooper, Jazz Chrisholm, etc. Starting on the mound tonight for the Marlins will be Jesus Luzardo, who is making his first start since early May. He’s 2-3 on the season with a 4.03 ERA. Hopefully they can get back on track with a win tonight.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams have been in a rut lately and can’t seem to find the right amount of wins that they need to stay competitive. With that said, because of the trade deadline rapidly approaching, some key players might be wanting to show that they want to be here, or don’t. Because of that, and the fact that the pitchers aren’t exactly aces for both of the teams, I’m going to take the over. We haven’t seen Luzardo pitch since May and a cold arm just might be the recipe for an over.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-105)