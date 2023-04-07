The Cincinnati Reds will travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a Friday afternoon MLB matchup at Citizens Bank Ballpark. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Reds-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Cincinnati disappointed last season, finishing with an identical 62-100 record. The rebuild has just begun for the Reds, and this will be some painful seasons in the near future. David Bell has been relatively successful outside of last season at the helm of Cincinnati. The Reds have gone 3-2 this season.

Philadelphia may have a bit of a World Series hangover, opening with a 1-5 record after reaching the Fall Classic last season. The Phillies caught fire in the second half under interim manager Rob Thompson, who was named the full-time manager this offseason.

Here are the Reds-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Phillies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-134)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Reds vs. Phillies

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India is looking to bounce back after a subpar 2022 season. In 2021, India was fantastic, hitting 34 doubles and 21 home runs, stealing 12 bases, and posting a 4.1 bWAR in 150 games. India has hit .389 with two doubles and a home run this season. Catcher Tyler Stephenson was limited to just 50 games last season, but hit .319 with six home runs and nine doubles in his limited time. With Joey Votto beginning the season on the Injured List, a ton of young players will get a chance to start the season for Cincinnati. Will Benson is one to keep an eye on, with envious power snake-bitten by so-so contact skills. Jason Vosler, a somewhat journeyman, leads the team with three home runs and seven RBI, hitting .333. TJ Friedl is second with two home runs.

Hunter Greene will make his second start in this one, looking to erase the poor Opening Day outing. Greene pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three runs while striking out eight batters. As an amateur prospect, Greene was well known for his fastball, and averaged, yes averaged, 100.4 mph on the offering in the opener. Cincinnati’s bullpen is built like a typical non-contender, a few young prospects mixed with veteran journeymen. Closer Alexis Diaz is quietly tracking similarly to his brother Edwin.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia spent big this offseason in hopes of getting over the hump from last season. The spending spree netted a star shortstop in Trea Turner, who has hit .370 with a double, two triples, and a stolen base in the early going. Lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber has been puzzling thus far, totaling just four hits but sending two of them over the wall. Alec Bohm has been hot to start the season, belting a home run to go with his .350 batting average. Bryson Stott has been scorching hot, hitting .435 with three doubles. Veteran Jake Cave put up some of the most impressive exit velocity numbers in Spring Training, so he is a name to keep an eye on.

Zack Wheeler will start the team’s home opener after allowing four earned runs in 4.1 innings during his first start. Wheeler did strike out seven while only walking one, however. Last season, Wheeler posted a 2.82 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 153.0 innings. The Phillies’ bullpen has improved greatly from their disaster of a first half in 2022.

Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This is an intriguing pitching matchup, and the slumping Phillies are going to get hot sooner or later. My gut says it will be sooner.

Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -1.5 (+112), over 7.5 (-105)