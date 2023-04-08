Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Cincinnati Reds will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies. We are at Citizens Bank Stadium, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Reds-Phillies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phillies defeated the Reds 5-2 in the opener. Significantly, they led 1-0 in the fifth inning when Jose Barrero clipped an RBI single to center field to tie the game. Kyle Schwarber clapped an RBI double to right field in the bottom of the fifth to put the Phillies back on top. However, Tyler Stephenson slugged an RBI double to left-center field to tie the game. But the Phillies bounced back in the sixth inning when J.T. Realmuto slammed a 2-run bomb off reliever Derek Law to give the Phillies a 4-2 lead. Then, Edmundo Sosa clobbered a solo shot in the eighth inning to give the Phillies a final insurance run to put the game out of hand. Zach Wheeler pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Phillies, allowing two earned runs, and five hits while striking out five and walking three in a no-decision. Likewise, the bullpen tossed an efficient game and then Craig Kimbrel closed the game out in the ninth.

The Reds come into this game with a record of 3-3, while the Phillies are 2-5. Significantly, the Phillies went 6-1 against the Reds in 2022. Nick Lodolo will make the start for the Cubs. Ultimately, he is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA. Lodolo tossed five innings in his opening start, lasting five innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits and striking out nine. Meanwhile, Bailey Falter comes into this game with a record of 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA. Falter tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits in his opening start.

Lodolo is 0-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies. Meanwhile, Falter is 0-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two appearances against the Reds.

Here are the Reds-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Phillies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-172)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are supposed to be the worst team in the NL Central. However, they have done enough to stay afloat through these first six games and will look to continue the momentum.

Jonathan India is batting .318 (7 for 22) with one home run, two RBIs, and seven runs. Likewise, TJ Friedl is batting .333 (7 for 21) with two home runs, two RBIs, and three runs through six games. Justin Fraley is batting .313 (5 for 16) with one home run, four RBIs, and two runs. Also, Stephenson is batting .364 (8 for 22) with two RBIs and three runs. The top four hitters have helped a lineup that averages 4.5 runs per game. However, they struggled on Friday, combining to go 2 for 14. The Reds also left seven runners on base.

The Reds will cover the spread if Lodolo can keep the ball in the strike zone and avoid giving up the long ball. Then, the lineup must clobber the baseball. The Reds must drive their runners home.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are off to a terrible start but have the talent to overcome this. However, they have to overcome the injury to Rhys Hoskins and must figure it out on offense to get the job done.

Trea Turner is batting 3.75 (12 for 32) with two RBIs and four runs. Likewise, he went 2 for 5 on Friday. Schwarber is continuing his ‘feast or famine’ style, batting .161 (5 for 31) with two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs. However, he went 1 for 5 on Friday. Realmuto is batting .304 (7 for 23) with one home run, two RBIs, and three runs. Moreover, he went 2 for 5 on Friday. Nick Castellanos is batting .240 (6 for 25) with two RBIs and five runs. Conversely, he went 2 for 3 on Friday. But the Phillies left nine runners on base. Furthermore, they are only averaging 3.29 runs per game and have not produced the same type of offense they had last season.

The Phillies will cover the spread if Falter can last five innings with limited damage. Then, the lineup must drive the runners home. The Phillies must figure out their offensive woes and find a hitter that can consistently drive runners home to fill the void left by Hoskins.

Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies own the Reds and have dominated every aspect of this series. Therefore, expect the Phillies to continue dominating the series. The Phillies will cover the spread and there will be more scoring in this Saturday showdown.

Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+142)