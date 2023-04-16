The Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a three game series. Check out our MLB odds series as we give a Rockies-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies struck first in game one after Kris Bryant hit a first inning home run. The Mariners quickly answered with Jarred Kelenic hitting a two-run home run to take the lead in the second. Seattle added on three more in the fifth and that would be enough as they beat Colorado 5-3.

Colorado scored the first run in game two as well. However, the Mariners would tie it on a Eugenio Suarez solo home run and take the lead on a J.P Crawford single. Julio Rodriguez capped off that inning with a triple as the Mariners took the lead 5-1. Seattle would go on to win the game 9-2. George Kirby earned the win in the game. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs while striking out three.

Sunday’s game will feature Noah Davis matchup with Luis Castillo.

Here are the Rockies-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+116)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-140)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Mariners

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Noah Davis will get the ball for Colorado. He is making his season debut. Seattle is 23rd in batting average this season, so they are off to a slow start. Davis has a good chance to have a good first start of the season in this one if he pounds the zone. Davis has not struck many people out in his minor league starts this season, so he will need some help defensively. The Rockies struggle in that area, so this is something they will really need to focus on. As long as Colorado makes plays, the Rockies will be able to cover the spread, or win.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have their ace going. Luis Castillo is having a great season so far and he is turning out to be one of the front runners for the American League Cy Young. He has thrown 17 2/3 innings so far and has allowed only nine hits. His WHIP of 0.74 is sixth lowest in the MLB. As for the Rockies, Charlie Blackmon sees Castillo well, but the rest of the team will struggle. Castillo should have another good game in this one.

Seattle does strike out a good amount, but Davis has not been that type of pitcher to begin the season in the minor leagues. If Seattle can stick to their approach, they will be able to drive the ball. The Mariners have been hitting well this series, so this game should be no different. Kelenic and Suarez will lead the charge and Seattle should be able to put up some runs.

Final Rockies-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have won both games so far and they have a good gameplan against the Colorado lineup. Luis Castillo is the best pitcher in Seattle, so expect him to be dominant in this game. The Rockies will struggle, and they have a pitcher making his season debut for this game. The Mariners should win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-140), Under 8.5 (-124)