The Colorado Rockies take their eight game losing streak into the city of brotherly love as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Rockies were just embarrassed at home by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ryan McMahon was one of the only players for Colorado to have a good series. He collected six hits in three games and three doubles. Kris Bryant was 4-10 in the series and homered twice. Those two home runs were his first in Coors Field as a member of the Rockies.

The Phillies won two out of three against the Chicago White Sox in their last series. Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott each recorded four hits in the three games. Marsh added a home run to his total. Josh Harrison and Trea Turner also hit home runs for the Phillies. Philadelphia picked up wins from Zach Wheeler and Taijuan Walker. Jose Alvarado notched a save in both of Philadelphia’s wins.

Ryan Feltner and Matt Strahm are the starting pitchers in Thursday’s game.

Here are the Rockies-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Phillies Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Phillies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: ET/PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies struggle on the mound, so it is up to the lineup to get things going. Colorado hits .261 against left-handed pitchers this season. Five Rockies hitters are batting over .290 when facing a lefty. They are going to need those five hitters to spark the offense and take some pressure off the pitchers.

Matt Strahm is starting for the Phillies and he has not had a quality start this season. He has gone five innings just one time. The Rockies have a chance to get to the lefty Thursday night and force Philadelphia to use their bullpen for a majority of the game. If the Rockies can knock Strahm out of the game early, they will cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

It is known that the Rockies struggle to pitch. This is great news for the Phillies as they are one of the better offenses in the league. They are third in batting average and first in hits. Philadelphia records over 10 hits per game so far this season. They struggle to push runs across, but with how they hit, they should be able to score in this series. The Rockies give up almost six runs per game, so Philadelphia will look to get their offense on the right track this game.

The Rockies are starting a pitcher who has given up 15 hits in 13 1/3 innings pitched and 11 walks in that span. Philadelphia seems to have a good offensive gameplan, so they should be able to hit the ball around in this game. As long as they stay patient and hit their pitch, the Phillies will win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Colorado has not been playing well. They can hit a little bit, but their pitchers are bottom of the league. Expect the Phillies offense to come alive and score some runs en route to a big win Thursday night.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-120), Over 9 (-122)