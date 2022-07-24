MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 7/24/2022

The Colorado Rockies will attempt to avoid the sweep as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Rockies-Brewers prediction and pick.

The Brewers defeated the Rockies 9-4 on Saturday at Miller Park. They trailed 1-0 entering the fourth inning and it was not long before Hunter Renfroe approached the plate with two runners on base. Then, Renfroe blasted a three-run shot into the stratosphere in left. It was his 15th of the year, giving the Brewers a 3-1 lead. The Brewers struck again in the sixth when Victor Caratani clipped an RBI double that drove in two, making it 6-1. The Rockies managed three runs in the ninth but otherwise had no chance.

Brandon Woodruff tossed six quality innings for the Brewers, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out eight. Meanwhile, Jose Arena struggled for the Rockies, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits.

Chad Kuhl will pitch for the Rockies today. Kuhl is 6-5 with a 4.11 ERA. Recently, he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in his last start. It continued a trend of struggles in July, where he is 1-0 but also has a 7.36 ERA over three starts. Additionally, Kuhl is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA over nine road starts in 2022. He also is 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 11 appearances against the Brewers. Likewise, Kuhl is 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts at Miller Park.

Eric Lauer takes the mound for the Brewers. Lauer is 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA. Significantly, he has been better lately, going 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA over three starts in July. Lauer went seven innings in his most recent start, allowing one earned run (a solo home run) on two hits with four strikeouts. However, he is 1-4 with a 7.30 ERA in nine career starts against Colorado. But Lauer is also 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four starts against the Rockies at home.

Here are the Rockies-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Brewers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+105)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies have four hitters that keep the wheels going. Thus, CJ Cron, Kris Bryant, Brendon Rodgers, and Charlie Blackmon are all capable of producing in significant qualities. Cron is 1 for 5 in his career against Lauer. Also, Bryant is 1 for 7 against the Milwaukee pitcher. Rodgers is 1 for 4 against Lauer. Alternatively, Blackmon has had the most success, going 11 for 20 against Lauer. None of these hitters have a run batted in against him.

The Rockies enter the game second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, eighth in runs, 21st in home runs, and 10th in slugging percentage. Pitching is once again their weakness, and something they must address if they ever wish to succeed.

The Rockies will cover the spread if they get a good outing out of Kuhl. Also, the Rockies must build a significant lead against the Brewers. A one-run lead is not safe and they must produce more.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Renfroe has two home runs in this series, but it will be his first time facing Kuhl. Meanwhile, Christian Yelich is batting .231 (3 for 13) with three RBIs against Kuhl in his career. Andrew McCutchen is 1 for 3 against the Colorado starter. Also, Kolten Wong has struggled against Kuhl, going 1 for 15 (.067) against him. Willy Adames is 3 for 5 against the Rockies’ pitcher.

The Brewers struggle to get hits on most days as they rank 21st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, 11th in runs, fourth in home runs, and ninth in slugging percentage. However, Milwaukee has managed to win the first two games of this series by taking advantage of bad pitching. The Brewers have Yelich and Renfroe, both of who can hit the ball the long way. Also, they have Rowdy Tellez who has become one of the focal hitters of their lineup.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Lauer can deliver a high-quality start. He has been a little inconsistent at times but has shown he is capable of becoming dominant. Additionally, Lauer needs run support. Renfroe will attempt to hit his third home run in the series.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

While Lauer has struggled against the Rockies, he also dominated them at home. It has been a contradiction of sorts. Otherwise, he just hates Coors Field. Expect the Brewers to chop at the bit for the chance to sweep the Rockies and take the runs where they can get them. The Brewers will win and cover this spread.

Final Rockies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+105)