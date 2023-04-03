Monday’s full slate of MLB games will conclude with a nightcap out West from chilly Los Angeles, California. The Colorado Rockies (2-2) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) in an exciting game between two high-powered offenses. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick.

The Colorado Rockies split their opening series with the San Diego Padres 2-2, but will be coming into this game off two consecutive losses that saw them fail to produce runs. They’ll look for yet another quality start from their pitching staff as they send RHP Ryan Feltner to the mound.

The Los Angeles Dodgers come into the season once again as favorite in the National League and will look to slowly build momentum with their new lineup. Their first series was a back-and-forth affair with the Diamondbacks in which the Dodgers scored just one run in each of their losses and erupted for more than eight in their wins. They’ll likely send RHP Michael Grove to the mound in this one.

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +184

Los Angeles Dodgers: -220

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

TV: Spectrum Sports Net

Stream: fuboTV, MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies have seen some quality starts from their pitching staff and played well against a much better team in the Padres. They have a lineup capable of putting up big totals and will be a threat to do so here tonight against the Dodgers. Ryan Feltner will look for a stronger season this year and bring his ERA down from 5.83 in 2022. He was spotty at times last year and lent himself to being pulled early on occasions. He’ll need some consistency against the lefties mixed into the Dodgers’ lineup.

The Rockies will win this game if they can get into a scoring battle with the Dodgers. They’re very good on the base paths and impressed a lot of people in their last series. CJ Cron is off to a fantastic start with seven RBI’s already and will look to add more against their NL West rival.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers will be happy to stay at home for this series after some tough battles with the Diamondbacks. They’ve alternated wins and losses and they’re effectively due for a win. Michael Grove will be making his second-career start with the Dodgers. In his first game, he managed to pick up the W and earned his spot in the rotation for this year. He’ll have a tough test in the streaky Rockies’ bats, so look for his teammates to pick it up defensively and provide him with some support.

Trayce Thompson and Will Smith are off to very hot starts for the Dodgers. If they can continue to drive in runs at their spots in the lineup, it’ll prove the Dodgers to be a very dangerous team. They need to see some production in between the gaps from Mookie Betts and Max Muncy, however, as there shouldn’t be any reason the Dodgers consistently fail to produce runs like they did in their last game.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Rockies will continue to surprise a lot of people this season and they have a great chance to do so as big underdogs against the Dodgers. If they can get some batters to get going alongside CJ Cron, they’ll be able to put up runs in a flash. Look for this to be an exciting game from LA. Let’s take the road dogs with the prediction as the Rockies cover the run line.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies +1.5 (-113)