The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Giants prediction and pick.

German Marquez gets the ball for the Rockies, while Logan Webb starts for the Giants.

German Marquez has a 5.15 ERA. It has been a brutal season for him, the Rockies, and the Colorado starting rotation. Rockies pitchers have to deal with Coors Field every season, but they also pitch 81 games outside of Coors. Even when they do pitch in Coors, the conditions can only be used as an excuse to a certain extent. Denver conditions might inflate ERAs to a certain extent, but the Rockies have pitched far worse than any Coors-adjusted numbers or factors would indicate. Marquez simply shouldn’t have an ERA over five. His struggles have been a big part of the team’s struggles in 2022. The same applies to teammate Kyle Freeland, who was hammered on Sunday by the San Diego Padres. Marquez has had an ERA of more than five runs in four of the six months of the season: April, May, June, and here in September. He had an ERA under 3.80 — basically the level of performance he and the Rockies always hoped for — in July and August, but he has not been able to sustain that in the final month of the season.

Logan Webb has a 2.93 ERA. He has been better than the Giants’ season — and results — would suggest. One reason Webb has pitched better than the surface results would indicate is that in late August, he gave up nine runs in a two-start sequence, but only three of those nine runs were earned. The Giants lost decisively in both games, and Webb got tagged with the loss, but San Francisco’s leaky defense and poor hitting were primarily to blame. The Giants are still 17-14 in the 31 games Webb has started this year. Given that the Giants are a sub-.500 team, Webb has still been able to lift them above their season-long performance. It has been a wasted year for the Giants, but Webb can certainly say he gave the team his best.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Rockies-Giants MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Giants Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+112)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

The Rockies lost a lot of games to the Giants last year. They haven’t been nearly as much of a punching bag for San Francisco this year. German Marquez has beaten the Giants earlier this season. He can certainly do so again. Marquez is pitching for his spot in the 2023 rotation, if not a spot on any starting staff. He really needs to buckle down for this game, and he knows it. The game is meaningless for the two teams in terms of the playoffs — they’re both eliminated — but this game means a whole lot to Marquez, who needs a good start. He has just one more left after this one, and then his 2022 season will be over. He needs to make a good final impression.

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Giants have Logan Webb against a guy whose ERA is over two runs higher. The Webb-Marquez matchup is lopsided, and a great reason to go with the Giants. Logan Webb won’t pitch in the playoffs this year, but he certainly will want to make a statement before he gets ready for 2023, hopefully with a retooled team which will be able to support him a lot more than the 2022 Giants did.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Webb-Marquez matchup is simply too obvious to ignore. Trust Webb and the Giants to give their fans some good baseball at the end of a brutal season in San Francisco.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5