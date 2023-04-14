Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Mariners.

The Colorado Rockies are confronting a very familiar and painful experience in the early weeks of the 2023 MLB season. That experience is very simple: They’re watching opponents score gobs of runs. The Rockies have allowed six or more runs in five of their last six games, and at least seven runs in four of their last six games. They had hoped that strong early starts from Kyle Freeland and German Marquez would lift the team’s pitching, but those early bursts of quality pitching haven’t been enough to turn the tide and get this team’s ERA to a much better (lower) place. The Rockies lost four of seven on a recent seven-game homestand which included four games against the lowly Washington Nationals. That’s a real missed opportunity for a team which started the season by splitting four games on the road against one of the two NLCS teams from last year, the San Diego Padres. Colorado has to get better pitching. Otherwise, this season is going to unravel very quickly.

The Seattle Mariners are 5-8 through 13 games, the same as the Rockies. That’s a bitterly disappointing record for a team which made the playoffs last season, won the wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and entered this season with enormous potential and ample hype. Most of the problem for the Mariners has been at the plate. Hitters up and down the lineup aren’t getting big hits with runners in scoring position. Leaving the bases loaded with one out in the 10th inning led to an extra-inning loss to the Cubs this past week. Seattle got a lot of clutch home runs in its playoff push last season. Those timely homers aren’t coming this April. Everyone needs to be better.

The pitching hasn’t been terrible, but it also hasn’t been great. The Mariners blew a large lead to the Cubs earlier this week in a total implosing from their pitching staff. Seattle is finding lots of ways to lose, and not many ways to win. The identity of this team has to change before it’s too late.

Here are the Rockies-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mariners Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-142)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Mariners

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Rockies-Mariners LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are a mess through 13 games. There’s no other way to say it. Seattle’s bullpen has been wobbly and inconsistent. The Mariners’ bats have been bad with runners in scoring position. Occasional bursts of home-run power have not been able to overcome the lack of situational hitting, particularly in late-inning situations. The Mariners have been a bad team from the seventh inning onward, and that’s something the Rockies can really benefit from if that negative pattern continues in Seattle.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have way too much talent to keep messing around like this. It is only April 14, so there’s a lot of time left to correct things and get on track. However, Seattle can’t rely on a 14-game winning streak (which it produced in June and July of last year) to save its season. The journey needs to start here with a weekend series against a not-very-good opponent. Colorado starting pitcher Austin Gomber has a 6.75 ERA in two starts this season. His career ERA is 4.72. Seattle should be able to fatten up against Gomber’s pitching in a series the Mariners very much need to win.

Final Rockies-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners aren’t playing well, but they should be a much better team than the Rockies, especially at home. Take Seattle.

Final Rockies-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5