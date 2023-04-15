Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Mariners.

The Colorado Rockies need a power infusion quickly. The good news for them is that Kris Bryant homered on Friday night in Seattle against the Mariners. The bad news is that it was Bryant’s first home run of the 2023 season. Bryant and most of the other hitters in the Rockies’ batting order are not bringing the thunder. C.J. Cron has done his job, and Charlie Blackmon is getting on base, but that is not enough to sustain a team or an offense, especially since the margins are so thin for this team due to its pitching. Colorado starter Austin Gomber was roughed up by the Mariners on Friday night. The Rockies will need six runs to win games on a lot of nights. Three or four runs are just not going to cut it. Colorado scored three on Friday in the first game of this weekend series and fell 5-3 in Seattle. What makes the result even worse for the Rockies is that they learned shortly before the game that scheduled Seattle starting pitcher Marco Gonzales would not take the mound due to paternity leave. The Mariners had to send up Tommy Milone from Triple-A Tacoma on short notice. This should have been a pitcher the Rockies could crush.

Bryant homered on the first at-bat of the game, but the Rockies didn’t score another run against Milone in 4 2/3 innings. That was when they had to strike, but they didn’t. They fell behind and couldn’t get late hits against the Mariners’ bullpen, which has a number of live arms. This game against Seattle starter George Kirby figures to be a profound challenge for Colorado.

The Mariners did well to win on a night when their scheduled starter was pulled several hours before first pitch due to having a child. Tommy Milone filled in for Marco Gonzales and did an admirable job. Maybe that kind of plot twist — a minor-league call-up (albeit with MLB experience) picking up his teammates — can ignite something in the Mariners, who are a disappointing 6-8 through 14 games and need a jolt in the early stages of their season. One player who doesn’t need a jolt is Jarred Kelenic, who has homered in four straight games and is locked in at the plate.

Here are the Rockies-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mariners Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-104)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Mariners

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv, ESPN+

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Rockies-Mariners LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball through the first two weeks of the season. Their Friday win doesn’t do a whole lot to change their outlook. We need to see the Mariners string together multiple good games before viewing them as a team which is ready to return to the playoffs. One good game on Friday doesn’t mean everything is suddenly good.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners should be able to get going against the Rockies. Seattle was able to win with Tommy Milone on the mound on Friday. No offense to Milone, but he has been toiling in the minors for a reason. Colorado is not playing well right now and certainly does not inspire confidence. George Kirby, who had a strong 2022 season for the Mariners, should be able to contain the Rockies’ bats. With Jarred Kelenic and also Teoscar Hernandez swinging hot bats for Seattle, the M’s should be able to win, especially if they can get just one or two other hitters involved in the offense.

Final Rockies-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have many questions and doubts to answer, but the Rockies are in really bad shape. Take Seattle.

Final Rockies-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5