The Colorado Rockies (12-20) visit the New York Mets (16-16) for the first of a three-game series! First pitch commences Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rockies-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mets Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+108)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies arrive in New York fresh off a home sweep of the Brewers. Coupled with a series-closing win against the Diamondbacks, the Rockies ride a four-game win streak and are the second-hottest team in the National League. Despite that, Colorado still sits at the bottom of the NL West thanks to holding the fifth-worst record in baseball. That being said, the Rockies pelted Milwaukee’s top-five defense for 19 runs in their most recent series. Matched up with a shaky New York pitching staff, Colorado sits in a strong position to cover as 1.5-run underdogs.

Righty Antonio Senzatela (0-0) makes his season debut for the Rockies on the mound tonight. The 28-year-old tore his ACL last August – subsequently missing the last month of 2022 and the first month of 2023. He made two rehab starts at Triple-A but did not look sharp. He allowed 13 hits and seven runs in just 6.1 innings of work. Senzatela regressed mightily last season after solid years in ’20 and ’21. In 19 starts, the righty compiled a 3-7 record to go along with a 5.07 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. Historically, Senzatela struggles to generate strikeouts with a career 6.0 K/9. He last visited Citi Field in 2021 when he picked up a loss thanks to allowing two earned runs in four innings. Given his rehab start struggles and lack of proven success in the bigs, Senzatela makes the Rockies hard to trust tonight despite their recent hot streak.

Given Senzatela’s struggles in his rehab starts, the Rockies likely need their offense to click if they want to cover tonight. Colorado ranks just 22nd in scoring but they were red-hot in their sweep of Milwaukee. First baseman CJ Cron has looked especially sharp of late – hitting .364 while leading the team with six RBI and 15 total bases over their last six games.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets limp back home after dropping three games in two days spent in Detroit. With those three losses, New York dropped back to .500 and they are now tied with the Marlins and just one game up on the Phillies. That was just the latest in a brutal stretch of games for the Mets. They’ve lost eight of their last 10 games and now sit comfortably behind the first-place Braves. Still, New York is heavily favored in today’s matchup at -1.5 (-130). However, the Mets have only won one game by two runs in the last two weeks. Consequently, New York needs their offense to show up today if they want to cover.

Japanese legend Kodai Senga (3-1) makes the sixth start of his career tonight. Senga started his career strong with two starts allowing just a single run. That success was short-lived, however. as he allowed at least two runs, five hits, and four walks in each of his last three starts. The walks look to be the biggest hurdle separating Senga from consistent quality starts. Senga holds a fantastic 11.1 K/9 but has allowed at least three walks in every start this season. That being said, the Mets have thrived with Senga on the bump – coming out victorious in four of his last five starts. Considering the Rockies rank 22nd in scoring and 19th in strikeouts, Senga could be due for a bounce-back start tonight.

Despite a star-studded lineup, the Mets struggled to score runs thus far. They rank a mediocre 16th in runs per game and 21st in total bases per game. It’s not like they’ve been unlucky either, as they rank 27th in BABIP. That being said, the Mets do a good job limiting strikeouts and generating walks – ranking fifth in both categories. They just haven’t been able to generate hard, consistent contact. Still, rookie Brett Baty looks sharp of late. The 23-year-old third baseman holds a .311 average and he leads the team with nine total bases over their last five games. Look for him to stay hot against a weak Rockies defense.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick

Despite both teams’ recent trends, I like the Mets to bounce back tonight and put up a big number on the Rockies’ defense.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets -1.5 (-130)