The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Padres prediction and pick.

Antonio Senzatela will start for the Rockies, while Mike Clevinger gets the call for the Padres.

More on the pitching matchups in just a moment, but this betting preview deserves a special note at the outset: If you missed it, the Padres traded for closer Josh Hader on Monday, getting him from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Trevor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and prospect Robert Gasser. One should not expect Hader to play in this game, in case you were wondering. The Brewers were in Boston on Sunday and flew to Pittsburgh for their next series against the Pirates. Hader had to catch a plane flight to get to San Diego. No one should think the Padres will make him hop off that plane and immediately play, since Monday was supposed to be an off day for him.

Now let’s get to the pitching matchups:

Antonio Senzatela has a 4.90 ERA. If you’re wondering how his season is progressing, consider that he had a 4.83 ERA on June 8. Therefore, his ERA has remained relatively steady for a month and a half. Given his ERA, that’s not good. Senzatela is a five-inning, three-run pitcher, the portrait of mediocrity. He occasionally pitches better than that standard and sometimes pitches worse than that standard. He hasn’t been able to significantly lift his standard of performance and sustain it. His floor is still relatively low. That said, he did pitch one of his better games of the year against the Padres on June 19, going six innings and allowing one run.

Mike Clevinger has a 3.38 ERA. His June ERA was just 2.40. He pitched especially well that month. His July ERA was 4.07, which marked a notable degree of regression. However, his four July starts can essentially be divided into two halves. In two of his four July starts, Clevinger pitched a total of 11 1/3 innings and allowed eight earned runs. In his other two July starts, Clevinger pitched 13 innings and allowed just three runs. It invites the question of whether we will see early-July Clevinger (who struggled) or late-July Clevinger (who thrived).

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Rockies-Padres MLB odds.

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-125)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

The Rockies have been the Padres’ kryptonite, at least if you view “kryptonite” as an unexpected or in some ways incongruent stumbling block. The Padres play poorly against the Dodgers, but everyone expects that. They also play poorly against the Rockies, which is a true puzzler. Colorado is 8-3 against the Padres this season. Yes, most of the games were in Coors Field, where the Padres are 1-13 in their last 14 games, but Colorado split a four-game series in San Diego earlier this season, so the Rockies — usually a bad road team — did fine against the Padres away from home. Colorado gets up for this series, and the Padres don’t have an offense which can crush Colorado pitching to the extent they should.

Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread

After the Josh Hader trade, the Padres know their front office has made a huge investment in their playoff push. That should always pick up the mood in a clubhouse, when the organization is going all-in. The Padres do struggle against the Rockies, but it makes no sense. They’re a better team, and they should be able to play like it.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

Rockies-Padres makes no sense. Therefore, you really shouldn’t bet on Colorado-San Diego games as long as the Rockies maintain their hex over the Friars. If you insist on making a pick, might as well ride with the Rockies’ voodoo, but again, you should just stay away.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5