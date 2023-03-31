The Colorado Rockies will continue their opening weekend series with the San Diego Padres in a Friday night MLB matchup at Petco Park in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick, laid out below.

Colorado struggled mightily last season, finishing in last place in the NL West with a 68-94 record. The Rockies were eliminated rather early, missing the playoffs by a whopping 19 games. The Rockies offense exploded in their Opening Day win though.

San Diego rode a midseason blockbuster trade to an 89-73 record, securing the second NL Wild Card spot. In the Wild Card round, San Diego scored an upset over the New York Mets. Pitching was an issue in the Opening Day loss, but this roster is bursting with talent.

Here are the Rockies-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-130)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Padres

TV: AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Kris Bryant was supposed to be the key cog of an improved Colorado lineup last season, but missed significant time with injury. Bryant played in just 42 games last season, but hit .306 with 12 doubles in his brief time on the field. Charlie Blackmon has slowed down a bit, but is still an extra-base threat, registering 44 extra-base hits last year.

Ryan McMahon, who signed a contract extension before last season, hit 20 home runs and 23 doubles last year, posting a 3.0 bWAR. C.J. Cron earned his first All-Star nod last season, and hit 29 home runs while driving in a career-high 102 RBI. Cron went 4-5 with five RBI on Opening Day. Mike Moustakas is set to fill in for Brendan Rodgers, who is out with a shoulder dislocation. Moustakas has been at or below replacement level the last three seasons, but the thin air of Colorado should help.

Kyle Freeland will take the ball in game two for Rockies against the Padres, turning in a rather average season last year. Freeland pitched to a 4.51 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. Justin Lawrence, Dinelson Lamet, and Brad Hand will likely form the back end of the bullpen for Colorado.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Juan Soto was extremely productive after being acquired by San Diego, posting a .388 OBP with 15 extra-base hits in 52 games. For the second season in a row, Soto led the league in walks. Soto’s unique skill set will give opposing pitching staffs fits. Xander Bogaerts signed a massive deal with the Padres after 10 productive years in Boston, hitting 53 extra-base hits with a .307 batting average last season.

Matt Carpenter enjoyed a bit of a resurgence last season, hitting 15 home runs in just 47 games with the New York Yankees. While he may not provide the same kind of production, the Padres are hoping Carpenter’s swing changes can sustain late career success. Manny Machado is still in the middle of this loaded lineup, earning a contract extension after slashing .298/.366/.531 with 32 home runs and 37 doubles last season. Machado finished second in NL MVP voting.

Nick Martinez will be tonight’s starter, beginning his second season back stateside after a stint overseas. Martinez filled a few roles for San Diego last season, posting a 3.47 ERA with eight saves in 106.1 innings. For the time being, Martinez will be part of San Diego’s rotation. Josh Hader was also a midseason pickup for San Diego, albeit without the same results as Soto. Leaning on Hader’s strong track record, he is due for a bounceback. Although, Hader was able to find his footing towards the end of the year.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

In what should be an interesting Rockies-Padres game, San Diego will bounce back in this one thanks to Martinez.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego -1.5 (+108), over 7.5 (-114)