The Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Phillies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Phillies.

The Colorado Rockies were on an eight-game losing streak heading into Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia. They had just gotten crushed by the Pittsburgh Pirates at home in Coors Field, giving up 14 runs in two of the three games in the series and being outscored by more than 20 runs. The Rockies and Kansas City Royals have been immersed in complete implosions in April, plummeting downward in the standings and showing no real signs of life. The Phillies, below .500 but having won a series in Chicago against the White Sox earlier in the week, figured they could get healthy against the Rockies and begin to dig out of an early-season hole. The National League champions had to like their chances on Thursday.

They got shut out by the Rockies’ woeful pitching staff. Ryan Feltner and the Colorado bullpen blanked Philadelphia, as the Phillies — who have been terrible with runners in scoring position and two outs this year — continued to be improbably bad in big situations. This sets the scene for Friday’s second game of this series. We will see if Philadelphia can bounce back, or if a miserable season continues to get worse.

Here are the Rockies-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Phillies Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+122)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-146)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Phillies

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies just needed to break the spell, right? After finally playing a good ballgame on Thursday and getting good pitching from their staff, maybe now they can relax and play a few more good games. It’s not as though the Rockies are a bunch of chumps. Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, Kris Bryant — there’s some real talent here. There is plenty to build on. There is material that can translate into wins. The Phillies, meanwhile, are also squandering potential. They went to the World Series last season and are now in the midst of a bad stretch, much as they were in the first two months of last season before firing manager Joe Girardi. Colorado is catching Philadelphia at exactly the right time.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phila should be able to feast against the Rockies in this game. They might not win other games of this series, but they should be able to win here. Noah Davis is the starter for the Rockies, making just his second appearance of the season. He does not have overpowering, swing-and-miss stuff. He did pitch well on Sunday in Seattle against the Mariners, but he needed great defensive plays behind him and some hard-hit balls which translated into outs. BABIP laws of averages are likely to swing against Davis, and Aaron Nola gives the Phils the huge upper hand in this pitching matchup.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies might not self-correct to the point where they will win with great consistency, but they should be able to win this one ballgame on this night. The pitching matchup is a mismatch. Philadelphia has followed some ugly losses with blowout wins this season.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5