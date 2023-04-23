The Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels play a rubber match Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was low scoring and tightly contested. The Angels scored in the third inning on a two-run home run by Chad Wallace and that would be the only scoring all game by both teams. Shohei Ohtani pitched a gem and earned the win on the mound for Los Angeles. He went seven innings, allowed two hits and struck out 11. Ryan Yarbrough picked up the loss after giving up the home run in the third. He pitched well otherwise, though. Yarbrough threw four innings and allowed three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Game two was the complete opposite of game one. There was scoring and it was back and forth all game. Mike Trout stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning trailing by one and launched a two-run home run to take the lead 4-3. Kansas City took the lead back in the sixth on an infield single and a fielders choice. It was tied in the eighth when Matt Thaiss hit a two-run blast to go back up by two. The Royals never quit, though. They scored five runs in the ninth to win the game 11-8. Hunter Renfroe homered twice for the Angels while Matt Duffy and Hunter Dozier had three-hit games for the Royals.

Game three’s pitching matchup will be Jordan Lyles vs. Reid Detmers.

Here are the Royals-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Angels Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-104)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Royals vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports West

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals struggle to hit, but they had an offensive outburst in the game Saturday night. All five runs were credited to Jose Quijada, a left-handed reliever for Los Angeles. The Angels will have Detmers on the mound Sunday who also throws lefty. This is good news for the Royals as they are much better against left-handed pitching. Their .230 average against lefties is 28 points better than their average against righties. The Royals now have a good chance to put up some runs in game three.

The Angels are much worse against right-handed pitching. They hit just .228 off righties, 56 points lower than their average against lefties. Lyles has not been pitching great, but the Angels clearly have a problem seeing the ball from the right side of the mound. Lyles is coming off a start in which he threw eight innings, so there is some confidence heading into this one. If he can perform well, the Royals will keep this one close.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles is going up against a pitcher who is prone to giving up runs. Lyles has given up less than four runs only one time this season and that was his first start of the year. If the Angels can get to that number of runs, they should be in good position to win. seven of the Angels 10 wins have come when they scored four or more runs. As long as the Angels can score four runs off the Royals pitchers, they will cover this spread.

Detmers is facing a team that hits better against lefties, but they are still one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB. The Royals are second to last in batting average, walks drawn, total bases, hits and third to last in home runs. Kansas City does not swing it very well, so Detmers has a chance to have a great start Sunday afternoon. He has given up two earned runs in two of his three starts this season, so he has been pitching well.

Final Royals-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Royals are 0-4 when Lyles starts this season and do not expect that winless record to change in this one. The Angels should be able to win and cover the spread in this game.

Final Royals-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (-115), Under 9.5 (-110)