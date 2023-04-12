The Kansas City Royals (3-9) take on the Texas Rangers (7-4) Wednesday night! Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of the series was dominated by the Rangers. Zack Greinke took the loss for Kansas City. He went five innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out three. Hunter Dozier hit his first home run of the season in the loss. Andrew Heaney started for the Rangers and pitch great. He tied an AL record by striking out nine straight hitters. Heaney finished with 10 strikeouts in five innings and did not allow a single earned run. Corey Seager, Jonah Heim and Adolis Garcia all hit a home run in the 11-2 win.

Game two went into extra innings, but the Rangers were able to pull out the win. Bobby Witt Jr, Vinnie Pasquatino and Kyle Isbel all had multi-hit games in the losing effort. For the Rangers, Jacob DeGrom fanned nine through seven innings and allowed two runs. The Rangers won the game 8-5 thanks to a Jonah Heim walk-off three-run home run.

This game will be the third and final game of the series.

Here are the Royals-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Rangers Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-137)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Royals vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City needs to understand their offensive woes and rely on the pitching to get it done. Brad Keller is on the mound for this game, and he has had a couple good games to start the season. Keller was very good in his last start in San Francisco. He went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on three hits. He is not much of a strikeout guy, but if Keller can keep Texas guessing at the plate, the Royals will have a chance to stay in this game. Kansas City would love to see Keller in the strike zone a little bit more, but the talent is there.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City is the worst hitting team in the MLB right now. They are the only team hitting below .200 on the year. The Royals also have the worst OBP, most strikeouts, sixth least walks, and second least amount of RBI. Kansas City just does not get it done at the plate. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers in this one, and he should go right after the Royals. With how much the Royals struggle at the plate, there is no reason for Eovaldi to pitch around anybody. If he attacks the zone and forces contact, the Rangers will win this game.

Final Royals-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are a dark horse team to go far in the playoffs and this is for good reason. With Eovaldi on the mound and the Royals not being able to get hits or score runs, the Rangers are in good position to win this game. Expect Texas to complete the sweep.

Final Royals-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+114), Over 9 (-102)