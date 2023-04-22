Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Royals Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels played a late-afternoon, early-evening game in New York against the Yankees on Thursday. Usually, “getaway day” games are early-afternoon contests, but for some weird reason, the Angels’ getaway game in the Bronx was just after 4 p.m. local time. The Angels didn’t fly back in the daytime on Thursday; they had to catch a night flight across the country.

This team flight on Thursday night included Shohei Ohtani, who — of course — is a hitter in addition to being a pitcher. You will often see major-league teams send the starting pitcher in the first game of a series on a plane to the game location ahead of the rest of the team. That starter will arrive a day early to rest and prepare for his start. The rest of the team, playing on getaway day, tends to its last game in the other city before flying to the new game location. Because Ohtani is a hitter, though, he wasn’t sent ahead by the team in advance of his Friday start against the Kansas City Royals. He was in the batting order on Thursday, trying to help the Halos win against the Yankees.

Ohtani was clearly inconvenienced by the schedule. He was in a situation where a letdown as a pitcher was completely understandable.

What actually happened: Ohtani blanked the Royals on Friday and looked absolutely dominant. This guy is a unicorn — we keep saying it — but he’s a really good unicorn, too. He is getting better and better. Ohtani helped the Angels beat the Royals to start this series. Now we get to find out if the rest of the Angels can help him out.

Here are the Royals-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Angels Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-132)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Royals vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Zack Greinke is the starter for the Royals. Is he one of the top 10 pitchers in baseball right now, which he was several years ago? No. However, he is still a competent, professional pitcher, a smart mixer of speeds and locations who still knows how to get hitters out. While some aging pitchers such as Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks are unable to fundamentally solve the puzzle of getting outs, Greinke continues to do a solid job — nothing spectacular, but certainly good enough to keep his team in games and give the Royals a chance.

The Angels are starting Tyler Anderson, who was brilliant for the Dodgers last year but has noticeably struggled since moving across the greater Los Angeles metro area to Anaheim. Until Anderson gains a rhythm, he isn’t worth trusting. He has to show he can perform well outside Dodger Stadium and the Dodgers’ sphere of influence.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels still have Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The Kansas City Royals have very little. The Royals are one of the worst teams in baseball, and they had absolutely nothing to offer at the plate on Friday. The Angels are a much, much better team. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

Final Royals-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Royals are atrocious, but Tyler Anderson has not been good this season, and Greinke is a competent pitcher. This is a game you should probably stay away from. Don’t take the bait.

Final Royals-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5