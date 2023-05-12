Some Friday night interleave action to kick off your weekend will take place in the “Brew City” as the Kansas City Royals go to battle with the Milwaukee Brewers. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Royals-Brewers prediction and pick will be unveiled for all betting fanatics to see.

At first glance, the Royals and their 13-27 record may appear to be nothing to bat your eyes at, but they have surprisingly jumped upon the winning train as of late with victories in four out of their last five games. Although they currently sit in dead-last of the AL Central division and trail the Minnesota Twins by 9.5 games for the top spot, the Royals can hope they can carry their positive momentum into this evening by sending out southpaw Josh Taylor. So far, Taylor has sported a 0-0 record with a 6.55 ERA in nine appearances and will be making his first start of the season on this Friday.

Switching gears to the Brewers, Milwaukee has dropped two games in a row and sit half a game back of the Pittsburgh Pirates for first place in the hectic NL Central. With wins in only two of their last ten games combined, it is becoming evident that the Brew Crew need to nip the losing in the butt before it is too late. Getting the starting nod this evening for Milwaukee will end up being RHP Corbin Burnes who is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his opening seven starts of the season.

Here are the Royals-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Brewers Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Royals vs. Brewers

TV: Apple TV

Stream: MLB.TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Royals to continue their stellar play and include a covering of the spread, it will be important for Kansas City to get after Milwaukee early and often. Believe it or not, this happened to be the same exact formula for the Royals in their latest two wins including a 9-1 route over the White Sox on Wednesday when they scored four times in the opening frame and never looked back. Alas, you guessed it! This needs to be the case once again if the Royals want to improve upon their sloppy 6-10 overall record on the road, as starting off hot will more than likely take the crowd out of things early and supply the Royals with some much-needed momentum from the get-go.

In addition, the most important aspect for Kansas City in this Friday night’s tilt will be to attack Milwaukee with a healthy dose of Salvador Perez himself. Not only has the 33-year-old catcher from Venezuela turned back the clock with a team-leading seven home runs and 21 RBIs. For what it’s worth, Perez is in the zone as the Brewers can’t afford to throw him mistake pitches if they plan on defeating the Royals at home.

Above all else, can Josh Taylor surprise some folks with a solid outing on the hill? Although Taylor will be making his first start of the season, Kansas City’s success may fall on his shoulders when the final out is ultimately recorded.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

On paper, the Brewers have a pretty solid lineup altogether, but something has been missing over the course of the last ten games or so. When taking a closer look at the problem, it becomes more clear that Milwaukee has struggled in finding their rhythm at the plate. Conversely enough, the Brewers have recorded a 17-3 record when scoring at least four runs but are only 3-14 when scoring fewer than three runs over the course of nine innings played. Simply put, the Brewers cannot afford to go ice cold at the dish against a pitcher in Josh Taylor with little to slim starting pitching experience. With that being said, names like first-baseman Rowdy Tellez and shortstop Willy Adames will need to be solid with their bats in order to stymie the Royals early.

However, in order to guarantee themselves with a covering of the spread, look no further than Corbin Burnes to put his foot down with authority. In fact, Burnes has been quite familiar in shutting down the Royals over the years, as he is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his two career starts and has only allowed two runs in 12 innings pitched versus Kansas City. Based on the fact that Milwaukee’s offense has been extremely inconsistent by hitting only .239 as a whole, the odds of the Brewers covering will be up to Burnes and his performance on the mound.

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Based on how these two teams have been playing lately, it would be wise to side with the Royals to cover despite the Brewers having an edge in the win/loss department and playing at American Family Field in front of the home fans. Hammer Kansas City as the underdog and spend no time thinking else wise!

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-110)