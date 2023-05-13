Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Kansas City Royals take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Our MLB odds series has our Royals Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals Brewers.

The Kansas City Royals have had a brutal year, but they just won a series from the Chicago White Sox and are on the verge of overtaking the White Sox for fourth place in the American League Central. It’s not a playoff race, but the battle to escape the basement in the A.L. Central certainly carries some meaning for the Royals, who might have found a team they are better than. If the Royals can maintain some of the momentum they established in that series against the White Sox, they might be able to establish a higher standard for their season.

This game on Saturday in Milwaukee will show us if the Royals can in fact sustain a higher level of play. Friday night, they ran into Brewer staff ace Corbin Burnes and were dominated. If Kansas City can bounce back here, it could be an indication that the Royals — who lost 18 of their first 24 games this season — are ready to play better baseball for the remaining four and a half months of this long 162-game campaign.

Here are the Royals-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Brewers Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-142)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Royals vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are playing better, as we noted above, but the other reason to pick them is that Milwaukee is sending Adrian Houser to the mound. Houser is a veteran with the Brewers, but he has made only one appearance for the team this season due to groin tightness which bothered him in Spring Training and caused him to begin the season on the injured list. His one appearance — in San Francisco against the Giants — was decent but hardly spectacular: 4 2/3 innings, two runs allowed. The Royals, who were swinging good bats earlier this week when they hammered the White Sox — can score four or five runs and ride starter Zack Greinke to victory.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Kansas City Royals won games earlier this week because they played an atrocious Chicago White Sox team. The Brewers are a good team, and they smothered the Royals on Friday, 5-1, in the opener of this series. The Brewers are simply a lot better. It’s true that Zack Greinke is a proven starting pitcher for the Royals, but in a hitter-friendly ballpark in Milwaukee, the Brewers should be able to get some big knocks against him and give Adrian Houser sufficient run support. Even though the Royals are hitting the ball better, they still have a lot of holes in their batting order, especially the lower half of the order. As long as Houser gets through hitters 1-5, he and the Brewers will be fine.

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Royals should hit Houser, but Milwaukee should hit Greinke, too. Instead of picking a team on the run line, go with the over in this matchup of teams which used to be American League neighbors.

Final Royals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Over 9