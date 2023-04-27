Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins. Our MLB odds series has our Royals Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals Twins.

The Kansas City Royals’ horrible season — they are 6-19 through 25 games — began with a home-field sweep loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. In each of the first two games of that three-game series in Kansas City, the Royals were shut out, 2-0. They didn’t score a run this season (against the Twins) until Game 3 of the 2023 campaign.

Guess what happened to the Royals in their most recent game? They were shut out, 2-0. It’s true that Kansas City’s Wednesday loss was primarily the product of Arizona Diamondback starter Zac Gallen being an elite starting pitcher. Gallen has run his scoreless inning streak to 28, one year after eclipsing 40 innings. Gallen is a legitimate Cy Young candidate, but it remains that the Royals have had a really hard time scoring this season. They will try to get their first win over the Twins in 2023 when they begin a four-game series in Minnesota.

Here are the Royals-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Twins Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-122)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Royals vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / Bally Sports North (Twins) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Royals-Twins LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are not a good team, but with Zack Greinke pitching for them, they are a better team. Greinke is not dominant, but he isn’t overmatched, either. He is past his prime, but that’s not the same as being washed up. (If you want an example of a pitcher who is washed up, and should call it a career unless he can find a new pitch or solution, consider the example of Madison Bumgarner, who has been shredded virtually every time he takes the mound.) Greinke did well against the Twins earlier this season. He scattered seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two runs and containing the Minnesota batting order. If he can do that again here, he will give the Royals a chance to win. Kansas City, having just faced Zac Gallen — a top-tier pitcher — should have a comparatively easier time against Minnesota starter Tyler Mahle.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Kansas City Royals are a terrible baseball team. Their bullpen isn’t particularly good, their starters are mediocre, and their batting order just doesn’t have a whole lot to offer after Bobby Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino in the first two spots of the lineup. The fifth through ninth hitters in the batting order are relatively easy outs. Any pitcher who goes up against the Royals knows that if he gets the top third of the batting order, the chances of shutting down Kansas City are very high. The Twins and Tyler Mahle should be able to smother the Royals’ bats and earn a multi-run win on Thursday.

Final Royals-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Royals are awful, but they just got shut out, and they’re bound to beat the Twins at some point after going 0-3 on the first weekend of the regular season. Therefore, stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting opportunity.

Final Royals-Twins Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5