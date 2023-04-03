The Detroit Tigers (0-3) visit the Houston Astros (2-2) on Monday night! First pitch is slated for 8:11 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After finishing with one of the worst records in the MLB last season Detroit got off to a rough start thanks to Tampa Bay sweeping them. Thankfully, the Royals had a similarly poor start otherwise the Tigers would sit alone in the cellar of the AL Central. As for Houston, the defending champs had a disappointing start to the season but still managed to split their series with the White Sox. Still, the Astros already find themselves in a hole in what looks to be an improved AL West. This will be the first of six meetings between the American League foes. Houston won all seven matchups between the two teams last season.

Here are the Tigers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Astros Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-105)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Astros

TV: MLB.tv

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Southpaw Matthew Boyd makes his first start of the season for the Tigers tonight. Boyd made his mark on the league with Detroit previously, pitching in their rotation from 2015-2021. While he signed with the Giants prior to the 2022 season, an injury resulted in him not playing until being traded to the Mariners at the deadline. He appeared in just 10 games last season, recording a 2-0 record while holding a pristine 1.35 ERA. Upon returning to the Tigers, he will start his first game since 2021. Boyd is a capable, albeit inconsistent lefty who can rack up strikeouts left and right. He notably set the franchise record with an 11.6 K/9 during his stellar 2019 season.

Detroit doesn’t offer much on the offensive side of the ball as they managed just three runs in their first series. That largely falls on the struggles of their two young hitters, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson. The 22 and 23-year-olds combined to go just 3-22 in their opening series – far from their sizable preseason expectations. Both players flashed at times in 2022, with Greene hitting .253 and driving in 42 runs in 93 games and Torkleson driving in 37 in 110 games. While neither brought it consistently, the hope was this season they would be able to take a leap forward. While that hasn’t happened yet, they have an excellent opportunity to make their mark known against a rookie pitcher.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Rookie Hunter Brown will make his first start of the season after a stellar, albeit brief, 2022 campaign. The 24-year-old holds the sixth-best odds to win the American League Rookie of the Year award – and for good reason. Houston’s top-rated prospect made an immediate impact last season, starting two games while compiling a 2-0 record with a 0.89 ERA. Despite limited work, the righty held a strong 9.7 K/9 but will now get an extended run beginning tonight.

While off-season acquisition Jose Abreu is still looking for his first home run as an Astro, the veteran started the season strong with a .375 batting average. The first baseman picked up multiple hits in each of his last two games and now faces a pitcher he is very familiar with. In 36 career at-bats against Matthew Boyd, Abreu holds a .389 average to go along with two home runs and five RBI.

Left Fielder Jordan Alvarez, too, has gotten off to a strong start this season. The 25-year-old slugger solidified himself as one of the league’s premier hitters last season after batting .306 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI. He’s picked up right where he left off thus far, batting .455 with a home run and five RBI. After sitting on Sunday expect the lefty to be well-rested tonight.

Third baseman Alex Bregman could be a major X-factor tonight if he can get out of his slump to start the year. The 29-year-old managed to drive in 93 runs last season. However, he’s had a putrid start to the season, failing to get a hit in any of his 16 at-bats. That being said, the Tigers stand as a much better matchup than the White Sox and he is bound to regress back sooner rather than later.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick

If you’re buying into the Hunter Brown hype and accepting this Tigers team is essentially the same as last season, this is an easy Astros pick. Houston was up and down in their opening series but should rebound after winning all seven matchups with Detroit last season.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (-114)