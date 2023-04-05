The Detroit Tigers (2-3) visit the Houston Astros (2-4) on Wednesday afternoon! First pitch is slated for 2:11 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Tigers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Astros Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (+102)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Astros

TV: Bally Sports, ATSSN Southwest

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET/ 11:10 a.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Record & Standing: 2-3 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 2-3 (40%)

Over Record: 3-2 (60%)

Detroit has a chance to shock the baseball world this afternoon. After finishing as one of the worst teams in baseball last season, expectations weren’t high coming into the season. However, the Tigers bounced back after being swept by the Rays in their opening series to take a 2-0 series lead on the defending-champion Astros. Despite scoring just three runs in three games against Tampa Bay, Detroit blitzed Houston for 13 runs in the first two games of the series. Nevertheless, the Tigers are still massive underdogs.

Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez makes his second start of the season this afternoon. The Venezuelan veteran had an average outing in his first start, picking up the loss thanks to 5.1 innings of three-run ball against the Rays. Rodriguez struck out five but allowed two walks and three hits in his debut. The southpaw was shaky in his first season in Detroit last year, compiling a 5-5 record in 17 starts. However, he saw his K/9 drop to the lowest rate of his career as last year’s 7.1 K/9 was a far cry from the previous season’s 10.6. That being said, he is just a few years removed from a dominant, 19-6 season with the Red Sox. Still just 29 years old, Rodriguez has a chance to turn things around but he faces an uphill battle today. Last year, Rodriguez was torched by the Astros as he allowed five runs on 10 hits in just five innings of work.

If the Tigers are going to keep things within a run today, they’re going to need their pair of young stars to stay hot. First baseman Spencer Torkelson and outfielder Riley Greene were exceptional in yesterday’s win. Torkelson collected three hits including a home run and three RBI in the win. He previously scored two runs in the opener as well. As for Greene, he continued his hot start to the season by going 3/4 yesterday. That came after crushing the go-ahead home run in the series opener.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Standing: 2-4 (Tied for fourth in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 2-4 (33%)

Over Record: 5-1 (83%)

Houston finds itself in the midst of a nasty championship hangover. Splitting a four-game, home series with the White Sox was far from ideal, but dropping the first two games to the lowly Tigers is a new low for the Astros. That being said, Houston remains a heavy favorite today and on paper, they certainly have a strong chance to cover the spread despite being major favorites. That is especially true considering Houston amassed just two fewer hits than Detroit, racking up 19 compared to their 21 in the first two games.

Righty Christian Javiar makes his second start of the season for Houston after a shaky debut that saw him give up three runs on eight hits in five innings of work. Despite that, he managed to strike out six White Sox and avoid a decision thanks to some offensive heroics. However, Houston need not panic quite yet. Javier was a major piece of their World Series puzzle last season. After a strong 11-9 regular season that saw him maintain a 2.54 ERA and 11.7 K/9, Javier dominated the postseason. In two starts he picked up a pair of wins, allowing just one run while striking out 16. Given his youth, the Astros should be confident in his ability to bounce back, especially against the Tigers. He appeared in two games against Detroit last season, picking up a hold and a win while allowing no runs and striking out 13 in nine innings of work.

If Houston is going to cover after two straight losses, they’re going to need Alex Bregman to continue to break out of his slump. He failed to collect a hit in any of their first four games but has responded well against Detroit. The third baseman went a combined 4-8 in the first two games, walking twice and scoring three runs.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick

Despite Detroit’s success in the first two games, Christian Javier should give Houston the lift they need to salvage a disastrous three-game series for the defending champs.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (-122)