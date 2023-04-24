The Detroit Tigers (7-13) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) on Monday night! First pitch commences at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Brewers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Tigers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Brewers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-154)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 11-9 (55%)

Over Record: 9-11 (45%)

Detroit enters tonight’s game fresh off being swept 3-0 in Baltimore. The Tigers were trending up prior to that series as they had previously won series against the Giants and Guardians. That marked the third time the Tigers were swept this season – with the other two coming at the hands of the Rays and Red Sox. Detroit’s biggest issues lie on the offensive end as their 60 runs scored this season rank dead last and 12 fewer than the next closest team. That being said, despite being swept in their most recent series, the Tigers’ defense looked sharp. They didn’t allow more than five runs in any game in the series and haven’t given up more than six in their last 10. Consequently, Detroit’s offense will be the deciding factor of whether or not they can cover tonight.

Southpaw Matthew Boyd (0-1) makes his fourth start of the season for Detroit tonight. The 32-year-old returned home to Detroit after a brief stop in Seattle last season. He previously called Detroit home between the 2015-2021 seasons. He pitched exclusively as a starter in those years with his most recent season ending with a 3-8 record but a solid 3.89 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. In his lone season in Seattle, Boyd served as a reliever where he echoed a 2-0 record to go along with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. He looked solid in his first three starts this season. Despite failing to pitch past the fifth inning, he has yet to allow more than three runs in a start – although his 11:9 K:BB leaves something to be desired.

If Detroit wants to cover tonight they’re going to need to figure things out on the offensive end. In addition to averaging the fewest runs per game in the MLB, the Tigers somehow have been worse of late. They scored just three runs in their three-game series with Baltimore – a mark that will not get it done tonight. Still, 22-year-old phenom Riley Greene showed signs of life last week. He picked up his second home run of the season against the Guardians and just his third multi-hit game.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (Second in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 13-9 (59%)

Over Record: 11-11 (50%)

Milwaukee started the season red-hot having won five of their first seven series and compiling the second-most wins in the National League. Although Boston took two of three in their most recent series, they had previously taken six of seven games with Seattle and San Diego. Despite injuries to a number of their key players, the Brewers look like serious contenders in the early part of the season thanks primarily to their stout defense and pitching. Their 81 runs allowed ranks first in the NL and, coupled with their 108 runs scored, they consequently hold the fourth-best run differential in the MLB. As a result, they just need their pitching to remain sharp if they want to cover against a suspect Tigers lineup.

Righty Colin Rea (0-0) makes his third start of the season tonight. Multiple injuries in Milwaukee’s rotation forced the 32-year-old into their starting rotation. After pitching in Japan during the 2022 season, Rea picked up an 84-mph sweeper which he’s impressed with thus far. The journeyman pitched well in his previous two starts. Despite a 4.22 ERA, he holds a stellar 0.94 WHIP and a solid 8:3 K:BB in 10.2 innings. While he hasn’t shown the ability to pitch deep into games, a home date with the Tigers projects as a far easier matchup than road trips against the Mariners and Padres. As a result, Rea could be in line for his best start to date after impressing in his first two appearances.

The Brewers’ offense continued to click last week as they now average the eight-most runs per game. Third baseman Brian Anderson continued his hot start to the season last week as he collected 14 total bases to go along with two homers and four RBIs. He now leads Milwaukee with 40 total bases and 18 RBI for the season.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Considering Detroit’s offensive struggles, this is an easy Milwaukee cover.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+128)