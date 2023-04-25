Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers had a very good road trip in which they won three out of four games in San Diego against the Padres and then swept the Mariners in Seattle. Back home in Wisconsin, they thought they had a good chance to keep rolling against the up-and-down Boston Red Sox over the weekend, but they lost that series. On Monday night, they began a series against the Detroit Tigers, hoping they could get healthy. It didn’t happen. Milwaukee lost 4-2. The Pittsburgh Pirates have climbed above the Brew Crew to lead the National League Central. It’s one of the notable plot twists of the first month of the 2023 season. No one saw it coming.

The Brewers will try to get their groove back on Tuesday in the second game of this series between teams which used to play in the same division. The Tigers and Brewers were both part of the old American League East in the four-division setup which existed through 1993.

Here are the Tigers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Brewers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-142)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are not a good team, but what is both frustrating and encouraging about them is that they have legitimately good pitching. The Tigers have been getting a lot of strong efforts from their starting pitchers over the past week and a half. They bottled up the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series, and then contained the Baltimore Orioles’ bats over the weekend before limiting the Brewers to just two runs on Monday in a victory. The Tigers have a pitching staff which can replicate good performances. Any team which can do that is regularly going to be competitive — not just within the course of a specific game such as this one on Tuesday night, but over the course of the full season. The Tigers have their share of weaknesses, but their pitching makes it hard to discount them as a betting choice in any game they play. The Brewers are struggling right now; it can reasonably be argued that the Tigers are catching them at the right time.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have had a lull, but should anyone really be concerned? Every Major League Baseball team goes through at least one if not several rough patches in a season. The Tampa Bay Rays are going to have a week in which they lose more than they win this year. The season is way too long for any team to avoid a slump to some extent. The Brewers, having lost consecutive games at home on Sunday and Monday, are in a really good bounce-back spot. Eric Lauer, their starting pitcher in this game versus Detroit, has been strong in his recent outings. He gives the Brewers a clear edge over Tiger starter Spencer Turnbull. The odds of the Brewers losing three straight at home, two straight against the Tigers, are low. Milwaukee can be trusted here.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are bound to play better, and the pitching matchup leans in Milwaukee’s favor. Take the Brewers.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5