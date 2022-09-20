MLB Odds: Tigers vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

While not the most eye-popping matchup of the day, there is still money to be made as the Detroit Tigers hope to continue their offensive prowess as they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. It is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Tigers-Orioles prediction and pick will be made for all to see.

After jumping out to a 6-0 lead after four innings, Detroit slugged their way to eleven hits by the game’s conclusion and also kept the O’s off of the scoreboard in what was hands down one of Detroit’s more impressive showings of the season. Looking for another solid team outing, the Tigers will call upon lefty Joey Wentz, who is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA in only four starts during the regular season.

With a record of 76-70 on the year, the Baltimore Orioles chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016 is hanging in the balance. At the moment, Baltimore currently sits five games back of the third Wild Card spot in the American League with only 16 games remaining, so the O’s cannot afford to lose games like they did yesterday. In response, Baltimore will send out right-hander Austin Voth, who is 5-2 with a 4.36 ERA on the year in 14 games started.

Here are the Tigers-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Orioles Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-134)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Simply put, if the Tigers could always play as they did in yesterday’s thrashing of the Orioles, then they would no doubt be hoisting a World Series Championship by the end of October. However, the game of baseball is a cruel sport that offers little to none compassion for teams that are riding the highest of highs and even the lowest of lows. The game of baseball is a humbling experience for everyone involved that tests one’s true character and patience. All things considered, the Tigers are playing for pride at this point with the chances of making the playoffs shot and they must be ecstatic about how they played on Monday.

In order to have a repeat of yesterday’s triumph, a similar plan for success will have to be made. For starters, the Tigers could benefit greatly by starting off hot again at the plate. Keep in mind, this is a Detroit squad that has still struggled mightily in mustering up runs, as they currently rank dead-last in total runs scored in the entire majors. However, don’t be dismayed Detroit fans and bettors, for the Tigers have some weapons at their disposal that can explode at any given time. Be on the lookout for first-baseman Spencer Torkelson to continue his torrid stretch after he went 3-4 with two doubles yesterday.

Not to mention, but Detroit will be in even better shape if they can receive a gritty performance from Joey Wentz on the hill. Even though Wentz hasn’t logged in many outings this season, he still possesses a dynamic arm that rack up the punch-outs in a hurry.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

When it comes to this Baltimore squad, it will be hard to imagine that the O’s won’t be feeling pretty good about themselves whether they clinch a berth to the playoffs or not. After losing at least 100 games in three of their previous four seasons, Baltimore has improved mightily and has at least held out hope until football season. At the same time, crazier things have happened in the sport of baseball and all it takes is one last push by this squad to make things interesting down the stretch in the American League playoff picture. For now, the Orioles just have to take it one game at a time.

Even though the O’s have gone down in defeat in five of their last eight matchups overall, this is a crew that can turn things around faster than a speeding bullet. Currently -1.5 run favorites for Tuesday’s contest, the key to success will begin on the mound in expected starter Austin Voth. At first glance, Voth has been on a mission as he has only surrendered four runs in his previous four outings and is adjusting nicely to his new home in Baltimore after spending the majority of his career as a National prior to this year’s trade deadline. While the Orioles’ pitching statistics are pedestrian at best, Voth is certainly capable of reversing the trend of keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Offensively, Baltimore may need to seek the long ball on Tuesday, as the O’s often struggle with consistently stringing together hit after hit. Currently 17th in slugging percentage with a .388 mark on the year, expect one of Baltimore’s young but talented sluggers to get a hold of one at a critical moment to send the Orioles home with a dramatic spread-covering victory.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This matchup comes down to how badly the Orioles want to stay alive in the postseason discussion. If Baltimore is content with improving from recent seasons and building off of that for next year, then Detroit would be the wise pick here as +1.5 run underdogs.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-134)