Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers Orioles prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers Orioles.

The Baltimore Orioles made a strong push at the American League wild card last season. They are trying to show that they can still compete for the postseason and elevate their reputation in baseball this year. The obvious challenge for them is that they are now a fully known entity. They aren’t going to sneak up on the rest of their division, the American League, or the rest of the majors. They are helped by the fact that in 2023, Major League Baseball has gone away from the imbalanced division schedule in which division teams play each other 19 times. The Orioles don’t have to play the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, or Toronto Blue Jays 19 times apiece. They get to play more of the other teams in baseball, and it’s a series such as this one — against the below-.500 Detroit Tigers — where they have to do a lot of damage. Yet, late last season, the Orioles lost multiple games to the Tigers which were crushers in the wild card race. The Orioles have to play the Tigers better this season if they want to have a realistic shot at the wild card and a ticket to October. It’s only April, but this is a crucial series which will give us an indication of whether this young team is ready to handle the pressure of bigger expectations, within and beyond the city of Baltimore.

Here are the Tigers-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Orioles Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-122)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Orioles

TV: Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers) / MASN (Orioles) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

*Watch Tigers-Orioles LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have gotten great pitching this week. They allowed a total of just seven runs to the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series in Detroit. They won two of the three games. They barely did anything wrong. They allowed runs in only three innings of the 27 played in the series. They allowed one three-run homer to Jose Ramirez and a two-run homer in another game, and the Guardians were barely able to manufacture offense in the rest of the series. Detroit has shown that its pitching can be competitive. The hitting is where this team really lags behind the rest of baseball. If Detroit can get four runs in a game, it has a very decent chance of winning. That holds true for this game against the O’s.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles know that Detroit has a lot of holes in its batting order. The Tigers have a number of hitters with little power and a lack of an ability to compensate for it by hitting for a high average. Detroit did win two of three against Cleveland earlier this week, but it won one of those games by a 1-0 score and lost another game 3-2. The Tigers had two runners on with none out in the bottom of the ninth in that 3-2 game and could not score the tying run. Detroit simply doesn’t have the bats to contend with Baltimore’s deeper, more proven, more balanced lineup.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles know the Tigers hurt them last year. You’re going to see Baltimore come out fired up and focused. Take the O’s.

Final Tigers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5