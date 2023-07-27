There are just eight teams in action on Thursday in the baseball world. However, there are some good pitcher prop bets to consider. This will post will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out the best pitcher strikeout prop bets for July 27th.

The Angels and Tigers play each other in a double-header, the Nationals take on the Mets, the Cubs visit the Cardinals, and the Guardians play the White Sox for our MLB action on Thursday. Despite the lack of games, there is plenty of pitcher talent to take into consideration. With that said, there is definitely a chance for a few of these pitchers to rack up the strikeouts. Just because there are no games, does not mean there are not bets.

Below we will look at the best pitcher strikeout prop bets for Thursday.

Here are the pitcher strikeout prop odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Pitcher strikeout prop odds

Justin Steele over 5.5 strikeouts: +104

Josiah Gray over 4.5 strikeouts: +118

Michael Lorenzen under 4.5 strikeouts: +130

Patrick Sandoval over 4.5: -108

Why Justin Steele will have over 5.5 strikeouts

Justin Steele is not the biggest strikeout pitcher this season. He has 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings, so the numbers are not terrible. What makes this bet intriguing is his ability to rack up the strikeouts against the Cardinals. In his first start against St. Louis, Steele only struck out three batters. The last two starts against the Cardinals are a different story, though. He struck out eight and nine against the Cardinals in his last two starts, so I like his chances of getting at least six in this game. He has reached six strikeouts in four of his last four starts, so this is one of my favorite plays today.

Why Josiah Gray will have over 4.5 strikeouts

Gray has been the Nationals ace this season. He has a 3.45 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. Gray has reached five strikeouts or more in six of his last eight starts, against some pretty good teams. What makes me like this play is Gray already has a start against the Mets this season. In that game, Gray went six innings and struck out nine batters. If Gray can go another six innings in this game, he should easily reach five strikeouts.

Why Michael Lorenzen will have under 4.5 strikeouts

Lorenzen has struck out 76 batters in 100 2/3 innings pitched. He has been very good this season for the Tigers, but he does struggle to strike people out. Lorenzen has made 17 starts this season, and this under has hit 10 times. The Angels are a pretty good team and they are playing well. I expect the Angels to make a lot of contact in this game, so that is why I believe the under is going to hit in this game. Lorenzen might go six or seven innings, but I think he strikes out four or less batters.

Why Patrick Sandoval will have over 4.5 strikeouts

This number just seems so low for Sandoval. For starters, the Tigers are top half of the league in strikeouts. With Sandoval starting game two of the day between the teams, the Tigers may not be starting some of their usual players. Another reason this number seems low is because of how Sandoval has been pitching lately. In his last six starts, Sandoval has had five or more strikeouts five times. With his matchup with the Tigers in this game, I expect him to have another five strikeout game.