The Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros. Our MLB odds series has our Twins Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Astros.

The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros have split the first two games of this series. The Astros, after a slow start in April, have produced an excellent month of May in which they have risen to second place in the American League West and established a solid (though imperfect) position in the American League postseason picture. The Astros hovered near .500 for the first several weeks of the season. Now they’re 10 games over .500. They haven’t overtaken the first-place Texas Rangers in their division, but if they keep playing the way they did in May, they’ll be fine. They will return to their familiar perch atop the West, likely heading for home-field advantage in the American League Division Series. Jose Altuve is back in the lineup, a big reason Houston is back on track. The team has suffered some pitching injuries, however. It needs the back end of the rotation to continue to deliver solid starts. Hunter Brown gets the call in this game, as the Astros try to solidify their position even more.

Here are the Twins-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Astros Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-138)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How To Watch Twins vs. Astros

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has battled Houston on even terms in the first two games of this series. Minnesota took an early lead in the first game on Monday. Houston took an early lead in the second game on Tuesday. Minnesota lost its early lead on Monday but rallied late to win. The Twins have shown some backbone, which they will need a lot more of this season. Hunter Brown is a good pitcher for Houston, but no one would put him in the same class with Cristian Javier or Framber Valdez. This is a pitcher Minnesota’s inconsistent offense can score against. It’s a real opportunity for the Twins to get a road win versus a quality opponent and fend off the second-place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball over the past three weeks. Houston had a very rough start to the season but has since kicked things into high gear, powered mostly by Yordan Alvarez but also fueled by the return of Altuve and a resourceful pitching staff which has adjusted well to the loss of starter Luis Garcia. When Houston did start slowly, there was no reason to panic, because this is and has been one of the most proven and reliable teams in baseball over the past six years.

Another reason to pick Houston is that the Twins are part of the American League Central, which certainly looks like the worst division in baseball. The Central has the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox, two of the worst teams in baseball, plus the underachieving Cleveland Guardians and the anything-but-imposing Detroit Tigers. The Twins are exposed when they go outside their division. Houston can and should win this game.

Final Twins-Astros Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup feels volatile. Stay away from this game and look for a live-betting play.

Final Twins-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5