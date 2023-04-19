The Minnesota Twins (10-7) visit the Boston Red Sox (9-9) on Wednesday night! First pitch commences at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Twins-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Red Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+122)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Twins vs. Red Sox

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports, YES

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (First in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 10-7 (59%)

Over Record: 5-10-2 (33%)

Minnesota looks to snap a three-game skid tonight as they take on Boston in the second of a three-game series. The Twins started the season hot with a sweep of the Royals and series wins over the Astros and White Sox. They looked prime to pick up a crucial series win over the Yankees after winning the first two games but proceeded to drop the next two games. That, coupled with their 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox yesterday puts Minnesota at risk of losing just their second series of the season. That being said, the Twins feature one of the best pitching staffs in the league – ranking first in ERA, WHIP, and K/9. Consequently, they stand an excellent chance of covering as road favorites tonight despite Boston’s strong offense.

Righty Joe Ryan (3-0) looks to continue his strong start to the 2023 season tonight for the Twins. Ryan broke out in his first full season in 2022 – finishing with a 13-8 record to go along with a solid 3.55 ERA. He maintained a solid 9.2 K/9 but has seen his strikeout rate skyrocket this season. Through 19 innings this season Ryan struck out 26 batters – good for a 12.3 K/9. He holds a 2.84 ERA in those starts while featuring a sparkling 0.63 WHIP. Ryan’s faced some of the best lineups in the sport as well with 10-strikeout wins against both the Yankees and Astros in his last two starts. Ryan looked very comfortable in his lone previous start at Fenway Park. He picked up a win thanks to allowing just one run and striking out seven in his start there last season.

If Minnesota wants to cover with their ace on the bump, they need to find ways to score runs. The Twins have been carried by their stellar pitching thus far but ranks just 28th in OPS. Long-time Astro Carlos Correa showed signs of life in the series opener after a sluggish start to the season. Correa reached base three times in the loss but still holds just one hit in his last three games. With a paltry .220 average through 13 games, Correa has been nothing short of disappointing. Still, there is plenty of time to turn things around after he batted .291 with 22 home runs last season.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Fifth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 9-9 (50%)

Over Record: 12-6 (67%)

Describing Boston’s 2023 season as inconsistent would be an understatement. The Red Sox hold three series victories to their name but sit with a .500 record thanks to being swept twice. However, the Red Sox looked strong in their most recent series with the Angels when they took three of four games. They carried that home success into the opener with Minnesota and came away with an extra-inning win. Boston amassed 12 hits and came from behind with three 10th-inning runs to pull out the win. That being said, the Red Sox managed just three wins in seven tries against the Twins in 2022 and thus face an uphill battle to cover again.

Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber (0-3) makes his fourth start of the season for Boston tonight. Although the Cleveland legend hasn’t finished with an ERA below 3.75 since 2018, he remains a solid veteran starter. After a solid season in Tampa Bay last year, Kluber has struggled in Boston. He hasn’t lasted beyond five innings in any of his three starts this season and holds an ugly 6.92 ERA through 13 innings. That being said, Kluber looked sharp in his lone start against the Twins last season – holding them to just a single hit and run in six innings. Additionally, tonight projects as a favorable matchup considering Minnesota averages just 3.9 runs per game – 23rd in the MLB.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Boston put up five runs in the series opener – the second-most runs allowed by Minnesota all season. Considering how well Ryan pitched thus far and the early struggles of Corey Kluber and the Twins should be primed for a bounce-back tonight.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+122)