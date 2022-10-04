The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins White Sox prediction and pick.

Josh Winder goes to the mound for the Twins, while Lucas Giolito gets the ball for the White Sox.

Josh Winder has had an injury-interrupted season. He missed six weeks from mid-May to the end of June, and he briefly came back to the rotation in early July. He then got hurt again and missed two more months. He came back to the Minnesota rotation in mid-September and is trying to set the tone for spring training and the start of the 2023 season. Winder pitched in April of this season. He hopes to be ready by next April as a contributor to a Minnesota team which was thoroughly disappointing in 2022.

Lucas Giolito was the staff ace for the White Sox two years ago. You might remember that he helped Chicago make the expanded playoffs in the shortened pandemic season. Giolito was the stopper, the guy the White Sox could trust to end a losing streak and take command of nearly every game in which he pitched. That version of Giolito simply did not show up very much in 2022. Giolito often got tagged for several runs. He lacked the sharpness and bite he previously possessed. The White Sox know that Tony La Russa will not return as their manager in 2023. La Russa announced his permanent retirement for health reasons. He will never manage another game again. Maybe the change at manager will give Giolito a fresh start for 2023. He certainly needs it, as do the White Sox as they limp to the finish line this season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Twins-White Sox MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-182)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

Why The Twins Could Cover the Spread

The fact that Lucas Giolito has been a below-average pitcher this season is something the Twins can use. They can put together a good hitting game and offer one final display of offense in a year when their bats have profoundly disappointed. The Twins lost to the White Sox on Monday night in Chicago. They will want to grab one more win over the White Sox before they head into the offseason.

One other note: Luis Arraez, who is likely to hold off Aaron Judge for the American League batting title — thereby denying Judge the 2022 Triple Crown in the American League — will play in this game despite reports of a hamstring injury. Arraez will be the designated hitter; he won’t play in the field for this game.

Why The White Sox Could Cover the Spread

Josh Winder is a very hittable pitcher. He has not found a groove in an injury-disrupted season. One thing which might also help the White Sox play a really good game here: They know Tony La Russa is not returning as manager. They know they’re getting a fresh start and a reset next season. All Chicago players will want to impress their new manager. This is an unusual kind of audition, but it definitely is an audition. That’s real-world motivation for the White Sox as they finish their schedule.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game because it’s a “play out the string” game. If you insist on a pick, the White Sox probably have more motivation.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5