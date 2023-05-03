Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Minnesota Twins (17-13) visit the Chicago White Sox (9-21) for the second of a three-game series on Wednesday night! First pitch commences at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chicago leads the series 1-0 thanks to their 3-2 win yesterday. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Twins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+164)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Twins vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports, NBCS-Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (First in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 17-13 (57%)

Over Record: 12-15-3 (44%)

Minnesota looks to bounce back quickly after dropping the series opener in Chicago yesterday. The Twins compiled just two hits in the game but their stellar pitching managed to keep things close until extras. This was just the latest in what has been an up-and-down offensive season for the Twins. Although they rank 13th in runs per game, Minnesota ranks outside the top 20 in hits, walks, and strikeouts. While Chicago has been anemic on offense, the Twins need their bats to wake up if they want to cover as road favorites. That’s especially true considering the White Sox trot their ace onto the bump.

Righty Louie Varland (0-0) makes his second start of the season for Minnesota tonight. The 25-year-old debuted last season and performed well. In five starts he compiled a 1-2 record but held a 3.81 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. He appeared in one earlier game for the Twins this season during which he gave up three runs and struck out eight in six innings against the Yankees. Subsequently, the Twins sent him down to Triple-A but they called him up again with Tyler Mahle hitting the IL. Despite his lack of big-league experience, Varland did start two games against the White Sox last year. He went 1-0 in those starts – allowing a combined five hits and two runs in 10 innings of work. Given his familiarity with Chicago’s lineup, expect another strong start from the young pitcher.

While the Twins’ offense sputtered of late, that is no fault of Byron Buxton. Buxton has been on fire of late – batting .316 and racking up 17 total bases across his last five games.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 2-8 (Fourth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 13-17 (43%)

Over Record: 15-12-3 (56%)

The White Sox arguably had the worst start to the season relative to their preseason expectations. Despite divisional title hopes looming in Spring Training, the Sox already find themselves eight games back of first. Still, they began to show signs of life in recent games as yesterday’s win marked the first time Chicago won two consecutive games all year. While that certainly bodes well for their chances of covering tonight, the Sox need to continue to produce at the plate if they want to cover. Chicago ranks outside the top 20 in runs and nearly every batting ratio.

Righty Dylan Cease (2-1) makes his seventh start of the season for the White Sox. Chicago’s ace put together a career year in 2022. He compiled a 14-8 record thanks to a shining 2.20 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. Cease established himself as one of the premier strikeout pitchers in the league with back-to-back 225-strikeout seasons. He carried that strikeout rate into this season as well with a strong 11.0 K/9. While the strikeouts have been there, Cease’s 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP leave a lot to be desired. However, those numbers are vastly inflated due to his two most recent starts. Both games came against the first-place Rays who pegged him for 15 hits and nine runs across eight innings. Outside of that, however, Cease looked phenomenal. He already proved capable of shutting down the Twins – picking up a win while allowing just a single run in early April.

While Cease should cruise on the mound, the White Sox still need their offense to show up if they want to keep things close. Chicago has boasted one of the worst offenses in the league thus far but they’ve begun to heat up of late. That starts with DH Eloy Jimenez. Eloy is batting just .226 this season but he finds himself in the midst of a five-game hit streak. Jimenez homered in yesterday’s win and should continue to stay hot against an inexperienced Minnesota starter.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

With Cease on the mound and the wind blowing in, look for this to be a low-scoring affair.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-122)