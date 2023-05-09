The Chicago White Sox (12-24) take on the Kansas City Royals (10-26) in the second game of a four game set Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Royals prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one was dominated by the Royals. The White Sox tied the game in the sixth inning thanks to a Gavin Sheets home run. However, the Royals answered with eight runs of their own in the bottom half of the sixth. Eight of the nine hitters in the starting lineup recorded a hit in the game for the Royals. Jackie Bradley Jr. went 3-4 with two doubles. M.J Melendez launched a home run off of Dylan Cease and recorded four RBI in the win. Cease took the loss after giving up seven runs on nine hits in five innings of work.

The pitching matchup for game two of the series is Lucas Giolito vs. Jordan Lyles.

Here are the White Sox-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+100)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Royals

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Giolito has been pitching well lately. Giolito has gone at least six innings in his last five starts. In those five starts, Giolito has a 2.20 ERA with 32 strikeouts to just eight walks. He has allowed more than two earned runs in only one of those five starts. The Royals are not very good offensively, so Giolito should be able to have a good outing in this game.

The White Sox are middle of the pack hitting wise. They have been better lately, but there is still some improvement that needs to be done. They have a good chance to improve against Jordan Lyles in this game. Lyles has a 6.69 ERA this season and has given up 11 home runs in 40 1/3 innings. That is second most in the MLB. His 30 earned runs given up is third most in the MLB. Lyles will give up hits, so the White Sox should be able to knock him out early in this game.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City is hitting the cover off the ball in the last seven days. They are batting .310 as a team with an OPS of .955. Kansas City has hit 13 home runs in those seven games. Salvador Perez has four of those home runs. Six of the regular starters for the Royals are hitting over .300 in the past week. Kansas City is seeing the ball well and they will need to continue hitting in this game. Lyles is not pitching well this season, so the Royals offense will need to pick him up.

The Royals offense has been hot lately and they put up 12 runs in game one this series. Giolito is on the mound for the White Sox in this one, and he has been one of their better pitchers lately. The White Sox should be to win and cover the spread in this game.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+100), Over 9 (-110)