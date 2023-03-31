The Chicago White Sox will continue their series with the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in a Friday night MLB matchup at Minute Maid Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Astros prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago defeated Houston in a thrilling 3-2 Opening Day victory, scoring all their runs in the last three innings of the game. The White Sox struggled last season, ending with an even 81-81 record, second place in the AL Central. However, manager Pedro Grifol earned his first career victory.

Houston’s bullpen surrendered the game in the opener, spoiling a solid effort from Framber Valdez. In 2022, Houston finished with the best record in the American League last season, going 106-56 to win the AL West.

The Astros cruised through the playoffs, not losing in their first two rounds before beating Philadelphia in six games to capture another title.

Here are the White Sox-Astors MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Astros Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Astros

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, AT&T Sports Houston

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Andrew Benintendi was the big offseason pickup for Chicago, breaking up a strong batch of right-handed hitters. Benintendi hit an impressive .304 with 31 extra-base hits for the Royals and Yankees last season.

Meanwhile, star shortstop Tim Anderson played in just 79 games last season but hit .301 with 19 extra-base hits in that brief time. Rookie Oscar Colas earned high praise for his power from scouts, and he hit 23 home runs in 117 games across three minor league levels last season.

Yoan Moncada desperately needs a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2022. Moncada was acquired all the way back in the Chris Sale trade before the 2017 season. Eloy Jimenez is a threatening presence in the middle of a lineup when healthy but has not played a full season since 2020.

Jimenez will be looked to even more with the departure of Jose Abreu. Up and coming first baseman Andrew Vaughn provided the difference in the opener, driving in two in the top of the ninth. Vaughn hit 28 doubles and 17 home runs last season.

Lance Lynn will take the mound after battling to a 3.99 ERA in 21 starts last season. Lynn struck out 124 batters in 121.2 innings last season, his highest ERA since 2018.

The White Sox bullpen was shaky last night, but Grifol turned to Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman, and Reynaldo Lopez. Lopez lived around 100 mph on his fastball, so that is an interesting trend to watch.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Yordan Alvarez keeps opposing pitchers up at night after posting a .306/.406/.613 slash line, with 37 home runs and 29 doubles last season. For his efforts, Alvarez was third in the AL MVP voting. Alvarez belted an impressive home run in the bottom of the ninth against Lopez.

Alex Bregman turned things around toward the end of the season, hitting 38 doubles and 23 home runs despite a .259 batting average. Bregman walked more than he struck out last season.

Breakout postseason star Jeremy Pena has taken the reigns at shortstop, with 44 extra-base hits and a Gold Glove last season.

Pena was named MVP of both the ALCS and World Series.

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the White Sox, Jose Abreu will suit up for Houston this season.

Abreu hit 40 doubles and 15 home runs last season, posting a .304 batting average and a 4.2 bWAR to bring more pop to an already loaded Astros squad.

Cristian Javier will slide into the number two spot, impressing last season with a 2.54 ERA, striking out 194 batters in 148.2 innings. Javier has steadily improved in his three seasons prior to this one. Closer Ryan Pressly was tagged with the loss in the opener, but this bullpen was arguably the best in baseball last season.

Final White Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

Houston will pick things back up here.

Final White Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston -1.5 (+136), over 8 (-105)