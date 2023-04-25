The Chicago White Sox (7-16) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (14-9) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 7:07 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the White Sox-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Blue Jays Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBCS Chicago, Sportsnet

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET/ 4:07 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 2-8 (Fourth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 10-13 (44%)

Over Record: 12-8-3 (60%)

The White Sox find themselves free falling less than one month into the season. Chicago’s south side has yet to win consecutive games this season and they are still searching for their first series win. They’ve been particularly disappointing of late as they were swept by the Rays before dropping the first of this three-game series with the Bleu Jays. Despite being a popular sleeper team coming into the season, the White Sox have looked like one of the worst teams in baseball thus far. Issues exist on both sides of the plate as the Sox rank 20th in both batting average slugging percentages. On the flip side, Chicago pitchers allowed the second-highest on-base percentage and ERA. Consequently, the White Sox need a strong start on the mound while simultaneously needing their lineup to wake up if they want to cover tonight.

Righty Mike Clevinger (2-1) makes his fifth start of the season tonight. The long-time Cleveland Guardian looks primed for a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2022 campaign in San Diego. Thus far, Clevinger holds a strong 3.26 ERA. However, underlying concerns exist – namely regarding walks. His 1.50 WHIP would mark the highest WHIP of his career and his 1.4 K:BB rate leaves a lot to be desired. That being said, Clevinger’s starts thus far have been incredibly hit or miss. In two starts against the Astros and Orioles, he threw 11 innings and allowed no runs on just four hits. However, in his other two starts against the Phillies and Pirates, he was crushed for seven runs on 14 hits in just 8.1 innings. Given his wide variance, the Sox need the good version of Clevinger if they want to cover tonight.

If the Sox want to cover tonight, they’re going to need some of their hitters to break out of early-season slumps. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez holds a paltry .196 batting average thus far and he already spent the on the IL. Still, Jimenez enjoyed considerable success against Jose Berrios throughout his career. In 23 appearances, he holds a .391 batting average. The same can be said of Andrew Benintendi. Although he is still searching for his first home run of the season, his .444 career OBP against Berrios gives hope for a strong night tonight.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Third in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 13-10 (57%)

Over Record: 9-12-2 (43%)

Despite playing in a loaded AL East, Toronto played well to start the season. They won five of their first seven series including series wins over the Rays and Yankees in recent weeks. After a 5-2 win against Chicago in the series opener, Toronto sits in a strong position to cover yet again as home favorites. The Blue Jays have mostly been carried by their offense thus far. They rank in the top 10 in on-base percentage and batting average while striking out the sixth-fewest times per game. Their pitching remains up and down, however, as the Blue Jays hold the 19th-best team ERA despite holding opponents to the ninth-lowest on-base percentage. As a result, whether or not Toronto covers tonight likely comes down to their ability to limit Chicago’s offense.

Righty Jose Berrios (1-3) makes his fifth start of the season for the Blue Jays tonight. Berrios’ 2023 season got off to a horrible start as he allowed 12 runs in 9.2 innings over his first two starts. However, he settled down in his most recent starts. In 12 innings against the Rays and Astros, Berrios allowed just three runs on seven hits. While his 2022 season was disappointing, Berrios’ 1.20 WHIP and 5.3 K:BB give hope for a bounce-back campaign. However, the White Sox crushed him in their lone matchup last season. In four innings Berrios allowed six runs on nine hits – eventually picking up a loss.

Final White Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Given the White Sox’s struggles this year, I like a rejuvenated Jose Berrios to pitch the Blue Jays to a comfortable cover tonight.

Final White Sox-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: