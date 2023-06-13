The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not where they want to be, and not where they expected to be, through 66 games this season. While a 37-29 record isn't terrible, it isn't the Dodger standard. This team won over 110 games last season. While no one was expecting the team to come especially close to that mark, this team is always expected (in modern times) to win at least 95 to 100 games. Winning 37 of 66 games is below a 95-win pace. The Dodgers enter Tuesday night four games behind the surging Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. It's not a huge deficit, but no one expected the Dodgers to trail the D-Backs by that many games at any point in the season. The San Diego Padres entered the season with a lot of hype and fanfare, but they're below .500. For the Dodgers to not eclipse Arizona in 66 games is a real failure. They have time — 96 games — in which to change this, but they need to get going. They certainly don't want to settle for a wild card bid and face the pressure of the best-of-three wild card series. A 100-win New York Mets team lost in that three-game series last year.

The Chicago White Sox are under .500. They aren't playing especially good baseball. Yet, in a very weak American League Central Division in which the first-place team is a 33-33 Minnesota ballclub, the Sox have a definite chance to make the playoffs. If an A.L. Central team finishes with 85 wins this season, that might be enough to win the division. Chicago is therefore not out of it — not at all.

Here are the White Sox-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Dodgers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Dodgers

TV: NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network (National)

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The veteran, Lance Lynn, goes to the mound. He is past his prime, but every now and then, he will deliver an especially strong start. It takes only one start on one night to put the White Sox in a good position to cover the spread.

We also have to point out that the Dodgers aren't playing good baseball. They are coming off a six-game road trip to Cincinnati and Philadelphia in which they went 2-4. The Dodgers' pitching staff is a total mess. Injuries have caught up to this team in both the starting rotation and the bullpen. The Dodger pen coughed up multiple leads against the Reds last week, and the Dodgers have lost a bunch of games in recent weeks in which they scored at least six runs. If the Dodgers don't get on top of this game, their bullpen could implode in the latter innings, giving the White Sox a win.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are going to enter this game angry at all the blown leads and mediocre games they have been part of in recent weeks. They know they have to be a lot better, and they're facing a mediocre White Sox team at home. They have to like this matchup and how it lines up for them. Keep in mind that while the Dodgers have struggled, they have also played a lot of talented teams over the past five weeks: the Rays, the Braves, and the Phillies. The Phillies aren't a good team, but they're definitely talented. The Dodgers should be able to do better against the White Sox, who reside in the awful American League Central.

Final White Sox-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers know they need to start winning to catch the Diamondbacks. The White Sox are not particularly good, and Lance Lynn is unlikely to shut them down. Take the Dodgers.

Final White Sox-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5