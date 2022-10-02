MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Chicago White Sox will finish a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Padres prediction and pick.

The Padres can clinch a playoff spot with a win today. After missing the playoffs last season due to an epic collapse, they can redeem themselves today. Consequently, they could not accomplish the feat last night. Therefore, it is an essential game for San Diego, with plenty on the line.

The White Sox defeated the Padres 3-1 last night in a low-scoring affair. The Padres struck early when Josh Bell singled to left-center field, making it 1-0. Later, the Sox retaliated with a statement swing. Eloy Jimenez blasted a towering shot to left field for a solo blast. It was his 16th of the year, making it 1-1. Then, Yoan Moncada later followed with an RBI single to right, giving the Sox the 2-1 lead. Andrew Vaughn added an RBI for insurance.

Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Sox today. Lance is 7-7 with a 4.16 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with these strikeouts. Lynn went 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA last month. Now, he looks to finish the season with a win.

Blake Snell takes the mound for the Padres, hoping to deliver a playoff-clinching victory. Snell is 8-9 with a 3.47 ERA in an up-and-down season. Recently, he tossed five shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out six. Snell went 202 with a 2.17 ERA and 41 strikeouts in September.

Here are the White Sox-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Padres Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-188)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 7 (+102)

Under: 7 (-124)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Sox are playing out the final games of their season after a disappointing season that will see them miss the playoffs. Alternatively, they have some talent that can deliver and play spoiler.

Jose Abreu rebounded from a horrible start and will finish with a decent stat line. Subsequently, he did not play last night and will look to do good things after taking a breather. Abreu is batting .304 with 15 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 84 runs. However, he has been struggling recently, batting .231 (9 for 39) with four RBIs and five runs over the previous 10 games. Yoan Moncada is batting .218 with 12 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 40 runs. Alternatively, he has been performing better recently. Moncada delivered last night and is batting .268 (11 for 41) with two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs through 10 games.

The White Sox can cover the spread if they execute on offense and shut down the top players in the Padres’ lineup. The Sox must pitch well to support their lineup. Additionally, they must shut down the Padres again to complete the series sweep.

The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres have scored two runs in this series. Therefore, they have not clinched a playoff spot yet. San Diego must refocus their efforts and get their offense gelling, or they could collapse to end their season. Also, their best hitters must contribute to help them get the job done.

Manny Machado is their top player this year. He is batting .295 with 31 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 97 runs this year. However, he has been struggling recently, batting 11 for 39 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs over 10 games, and has been a non-factor in this series. Josh Bell has been a disappointment since coming over from the Washington Nationals. Bell is batting .266 with 17 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 76 runs. However, he is batting .103 (3 for 29) with two RBIs over 10 games. Additionally, the Padres have not started him every day, benching him against left-handed starting pitchers. The Padres need him to contribute to have a chance.

The Padres have the pitching but can their offense match the production? It is unfair to expect their pitching staff to pitch a shutout every time. Likewise, the hitters have to do their part. The Padres will cover the spread if they can jump on Lynn early and generate some runs. Moreover, they need to build a lead so Snell can pitch without issues.

Final White Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are bound to score some runs. However, they have not done much in this series. It seems like they are due to get some scoring in today’s finale. Additionally, their season is on the line, and they need one win to guarantee a playoff spot. Expect more urgency from the Padres and a win with extra sauce.

Final White Sox-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+155)