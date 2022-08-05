MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

The Chicago White Sox, clinging to playoff contention, square off with the Texas Rangers in a four-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Rangers prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Chicago, at 53-52, sit just two games out in the AL Central, and three games out in the AL Wild Card. Key injured players are finally returning, and things may be looking up in the Windy City. Chicago has gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Texas is still on the outside looking into playoff contention, their 47-58 record is good for third in the AL West. Texas has made some headline moves, including Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, hopefully speeding up their rebuilding timeline.

Here are the White Sox-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rangers Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (-108)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-111)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Chicago will send out their best Friday night, as Dylan Cease will take the mound in the Lone Star state. Cease owns a 2.01 ERA, striking out 161 batters in just 116.2 innings. Cease has struck out 33.3% of the batters he has faced, ranking in the 95th percentile. Cease’s slider is one of the nastiest pitches in baseball, as batters have hit just .122 against it, with 94 strikeouts. Anytime Cease takes the mound, it is appointment television for die-hard pitching fans. Despite ranking 15th in bullpen ERA, the Chicago bullpen has some of the better relievers in the game. Kendall Graveman has a 2.76 ERA as a setup man, while closer Liam Hendriks has a 3.19 ERA and 21 saves, striking out 54 batters in just 36.2 innings.

Chicago’s offense is rounding into form, and that should alarm opposing teams. For the first time all season, Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, and Yasmani Grandal were all in the same lineup (credit James Fegan). Chicago is hitting .258 as a team, the third-highest total in baseball. Abreu, Robert, and Anderson all own batting averages north of .300. Abreu, Robert, and Andrew Vaughn all have launched double-digit home runs. As this lineup continues to get healthier, Chicago will look more and more like a playoff team.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Texas is a team full of interesting parts but has not seemed to put it all together yet this season. Tonight’s starting pitcher is Glenn Otto, who was acquired in the lopsided Joey Gallo trade. Otto has been so-so this season, with a 5.50 ERA in his 15 starts. Otto has struggled mightily in Texas, with a 7.39 ERA at home. Still, there are signs of encouragement, as Otto has limited batters to a .188 batting average against his sinker, which he throws 26.4% of the time. Texas’s bullpen is average, ranking 13th in ERA with a 3.84 mark. Brock Burke has been masterful, with a 1.13 ERA in his 55.2 innings.

Offense has not been an issue for Texas, their 470 runs scored places them 15th in the league. Key offseason additions Corey Seager (24 home runs) and Marcus Semien (15 home runs, 19 steals) have been key components of this offense. Adolis Garcia, the breakout Texas star in 2021, has continued that success, with 18 home runs and 15 steals this season. Seven Rangers hitters have reached double-digit home run totals, culminating in 131 home runs as a team, eighth in baseball.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This is a sneaky good matchup this weekend, but Cease is too tough a task for Texas.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Chicago -1.5 (-108), over 8 (-104)