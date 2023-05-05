MLB Action continues on Cinco De Mayo as we bring you another prediction and pick for the first game of the series between two teams struggling to get going. The Chicago White Sox (10-22) will visit the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) as both teams come off of a loss. Check out our MLB odds series for our White Sox-Reds prediction and pick.

The Chicago White Sox have had a terrible start to the season and are one of the bottom teams in the MLB at this point. Just recently, they went on a 10-game losing streak which they later halted by reeling off three consecutive wins. They lost their most recent game to the Twins but hope that their recent success can transfer to Cincinnati. Lance Lynn (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Cincinnati Reds are fourth in the NL Central and would like to see more production from their team as a whole. They’ve traded streaks of their own, losing six games in a row and following it up by five consecutive wins. They were outmatched in their last series against the Padres, but will be in a favorable spot at home against the struggling Sox. Hunter Greene (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the White Sox-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Reds Odds

Chicago White Sox: -110

Cincinnati Reds: -106

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Reds

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: Apple TV+, MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

While the White Sox are having a terrible season, they actually have the slight advantage in this matchup. They’re certainly the hotter team over the last five games and could see the tide turn from their terrible season start. They lead the Reds in hits, home runs, slugging, and strikeouts. The potential is there, but it’ll be on the White Sox to take advantage of another struggling team in the Reds. They’ll need some support from Lance Lynn as their pitching staff has been getting shelled recently.

Lance Lynn will pitch behind a 7.16 ERA and an 0-4 record. He hasn’t done his team any favors this year and it’s stunning to see this start from him after a career-year just a few seasons ago. He’s given up 37 hits and 8 HR, so a lot of the White Sox success will hinge on whether Lance Lynn can find his control or not. The White Sox are just 4-12 on the road this year, but are given the slight edge on the betting lines, a spot they’ve gone 5-4.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are in the midst of another pedestrian season thus far and will need to see some things change if they want to contend with the Pirates, Brewers, and Cubs in the NL Central. Jake Fraley has been a bright spot for them in driving in runs with his 17 RBI. Jonathan India has also been producing with eight doubles and 12 RBI, while Nick Senzel has three HR and 10 RBI over the last 10 games. Watch for the Reds to score in bunches if they can rattle the shaky Lance Lynn.

In their last 10 games, the Reds are 6-4 and have only been outscored by four runs. It’s been their best stretch in an otherwise underwhelming season, but they’ve got a good opportunity to notch some wins in this series against the White Sox. They’ve been great at covering their run lines at 18-13 and enjoy a 9-6 record when playing at home. They’ll be the slight underdogs in this matchup, where they’re 7-15 on the season.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick

It’s tough to back the White Sox at any point thus far as they’ve been wildly inconsistent. While they’ve been playing better as of late, the Reds have also maintained one of their better runs of the season. Let’s go with the home team in the one as it’s hard to play Lance Lynn and his 0-4 record. Take the Reds to win this game at home.

Final White Sox-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (-106)