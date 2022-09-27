MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Target Field in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago is in the midst of an epic collapse, going 3-7 in their last ten games, bringing their record to 76-77, officially eliminated from the AL Central. With seven and a half games separating Chicago and the final AL Wild Card spot, the playoffs are about out of the question.

Minnesota sees Chicago’s collapse and says “I’ll do you one better”. Minnesota has gone 2-8 in their last ten games, falling to a 74-79 record and on the brink of elimination. There was a time when the AL Central was a three-horse race, but Cleveland has left these two in the dust.

Here are the White Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+140)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Lance Lynn has rebounded recently, bringing his record to a 7-6 mark, with a 4.02 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 109.2 innings. Lynn has walked just 17 batters this season. In his last seven starts, Lynn has gone 4-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 47 strikeouts against just six walks in 44 innings. Kendall Graveman has been solid this season, his first with the club. Graveman has posted a 3.32 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. The righty has posted an ERA near 10 in his last seven appearances. Reynaldo Lopez has been solid, with a 2.84 ERA in 63.1 innings, holding opponents to a .213 batting average. Liam Hendriks has pitched to a 3.02 ERA with 33 saves and 76 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. Batters are hitting just .214 against the Australian righty.

Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu have been the healthiest and most consistent for this Chicago offense. Vaughn leads the team with 17 home runs, while Abreu is second with 15, both tied for the team lead with 73 RBI. Abreu leads the team with a .304 batting average. Eloy Jimenez has played in just 77 games due to injuries but has smashed 15 home runs, hitting .309. Gavin Sheets, AJ Pollock, and Yoan Moncada have all hit double-digit home runs as well. Elvis Andrus is hitting .292 with six home runs in 34 games with the club. Chicago ranks third in the league with a .259 batting average.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Bailey Ober will make his tenth start of the season tonight. Ober has pitched to a 3.71 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 43.2 innings this season, going 1-3. Jhoan Duran has been the best reliever for this club in 2022, appearing in 56 games, posting a 1.89 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. Batters have hit just .209 against the hard-throwing rookie righty. Caleb Thielbar has turned back time to strike out 76 batters in 56.2 innings, posting a 3.65 ERA.

Carlos Correa, the big ticket shortstop brought to town, has been great, hitting 21 home runs and 61 RBI, both of which lead the team amongst active players. Correa has launched seven home runs with a .358 batting average over his last 30 games, including a .448 average across his last seven games. Luis Arraez leads the team with a .313 batting average, just one point behind Aaron Judge for the American League lead. Jorge Polanco has belted 16 home runs, while rookie Jose Miranda has hit 15.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

Chicago has the advantage with starting pitchers.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (+140), over 7 (-122)