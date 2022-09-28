MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will face off in a division rivalry on Wednesday night at Target Field in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago has collapsed, losing seven games in a row, bringing their record to a 76-78 mark, seven and a half games behind the final Wild Card spot. The team has endured a multitude of injuries, and now manager Tony La Russa is rumored to not be returning this season or next due to health issues.

Minnesota was once in a three-way race with Cleveland and Chicago for the division crown. Now, Minnesota is in third place in the AL Central with a 75-79 record, eight and a half games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. With time running out in the season, any loss or Seattle win will officially eliminate Minnesota.

Here are the White Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Veteran Johnny Cueto will be tonight’s starting pitcher for Chicago. Cueto has gone 7-9 with a 3.15 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 145.2 innings across 23 appearances (22 starts). Cueto’s 5.3 percent walk rate ranks in the 87th percentile in the league. Behind Dylan Cease, Cueto has been the best option in the Chicago starting rotation this season. Reynaldo Lopez has been a great option out of the bullpen, with a 2.84 ERA in 59 appearances, holding opponents to a .213 batting average. Kendall Graveman has pitched to a 3.32 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. Closer Liam Hendriks has been great, with a 3.02 ERA, 33 saves and 76 strikeouts in 53.2 innings.

Andrew Vaughn leads the team with 17 home runs and is tied for the lead with 73 RBI. Vaughn ranks second with 28 doubles and a .277 batting average. Jose Abreu is second with 15 home runs and leads the team with 36 doubles and a .303 batting average. Eloy Jimenez and Gavin Sheets have each hit 15 home runs as well, Jimenez doing so in just 78 games. Elvis Andrus has played in just 35 games with the team but is hitting .284 with seven doubles and six home runs, a stark improvement from his work with Oakland. Chicago ranks fifth in the league with a .258 batting average.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Rookie Josh Winder is tonight’s starting pitcher for Minnesota. Winder has gone 4-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 60 innings, making 13 appearances and nine starts. Winder has struck out 39 batters this season. Jhoan Duran has been the best reliever in this bullpen, with a 1.86 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 67.2 innings, holding opponents to a .207 batting average. Rookie Jovani Moran has appeared in 28 games, posting a 2.52 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched. Caleb Thielbar has been solid, pitching to a 3.65 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 56.2 innings this season.

Carlos Correa leads all active Twins with 21 home runs and 61 RBI, adding 23 doubles with a .289/.364/.467 slash line. Jorge Polanco is second on the team with 16 home runs, adding 16 doubles. Jose Miranda has blasted 15 home runs, adding 24 doubles. Luis Arraez leads the team with a .313 batting average and 3o doubles. Minnesota is tied for 12th in the league with 172 home runs. This offense sorely misses Byron Buxton.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

Go with the veteran Cueto in this one.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Chicago -1.5 (+150), over 7.5 (-118)