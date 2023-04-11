The New York Yankees travel to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Yankees are off to an average start to the season. By their terms, it is a slow start. They are 6-4 through the first 10 games. New York took two out of three in their first three series of the year against the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles. After losing game one of the series with Cleveland, the Yankees hope to get back to their winning ways in this one.

The Guardians are 7-4, which actually gives them the second best winning percentage in baseball early on in the season. Four of their wins have come against the Seattle Mariners while two more of their wins came against the Oakland Athletics. Cleveland took game one of the series and will look to get a series win Tuesday night.

Game one looked like it was going to be all New York from the beginning. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double in the first inning after the Yankees had loaded the bases against Shane Bieber. However, that is all the offense the Yankees would get. Bieber finished the game throwing seven innings and allowing just those two runs on five hits. The Guardians would score the winning run in the seventh inning when Josh Naylor hit a sacrifice fly. Cleveland won the game 3-2.

The two starting pitchers for this game are Gerrit Cole (Yankees) and Hunter Gaddis (Guardians)

Here are the Yankees-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Guardians Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-102)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Guardians

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have their ace on the mound and he is reason enough. Gerrit Cole has two starts on the year so far, and he has won both. He gave up just three hits in both those starts while striking out 11 on opening day and eight in his second start. The only run Cole gave up this season came when he was not even pitching. He is looking like an early Cy Young favorite and should be able to shut down the Guardians. Since 2021, Cole is 3-1 against Cleveland. In those three wins, Cole has thrown 19 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on 10 hits while striking out 26. His loss was ugly, but it can be counted as a fluke considering he has been so good otherwise. Expect the Yankees’ ace to keep Cleveland off the board for much of the game, giving his lineup a chance to build a lead.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland needs their starting pitcher to have a good game. Hunter Gaddis was rough in his first start of the season, but was able to shut down the Athletics in his latest start. He threw six shutout innings in that game and allowed just one hit while striking out four. New York is bottom 10 in the MLB in hits and it is because they rely on the long ball a lot of times. Gaddis needs to throw competitive strikes. If he does this, the Yankees will get themselves out at the plate. The Guardians will not score a lot of runs off Cole, so Gaddis needs to pitch a gem to keep this one close.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Gerrit Cole is too dominant. Expect him to have another great game. Gaddis may pitch well, but he will not out-pitch Cole. There may not be a lot of offense in this game, but it will be enough for the Yankees to win and cover.

Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-102), Under 8 (+100)