MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Yankees had their seven-game losing streak snapped last night, losing a 3-2 ballgame in ten innings. Still, with a 94-59 record, New York has clinched a playoff spot already, and will clinch the American League East with a victory either tonight or tomorrow against Toronto.

Toronto is still fighting for the division, with an 87-67 record that puts them seven and a half games behind the Yankees. The team owns the top spot in the AL Wild Card race, and will likely clinch a playoff berth in the next week or so.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+142)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Jameson Taillon is tonight’s starter for New York, bringing a 13-5 record and 3.90 ERA with him. Taillon has struck out 140 batters in 164 innings. Last time out, Taillon was brilliant, tossing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts in a victory over the Boston Red Sox. Taillon’s 4.5 percent walk rate ranks in the 94th percentile in the league.

New York’s bullpen ranks fourth in the league with a 3.06 ERA after firing five and two-thirds innings allowing just the ghost runner to score in the tenth. Scott Effross has not allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances, bringing his season ERA to 2.65, with 59 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. Lou Trivino has pitched to a 1.89 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 19 innings with his new team. Rookie Ron Marinaccio has pitched to a 2.18 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. Batters have hit just .125 against Marinaccio’s fastball. Closer Clay Holmes has been solid, with a 2.54 ERA and 20 saves in 63.2 innings.

Aaron Judge leads the American League with a .314 batting average, leading all of baseball with 60 home runs and 128 RBI, leading the Yankees with 28 doubles, and ranking second with 16 stolen bases. Judge has been stuck on 60 home runs, needing two to break Roger Maris’ American League record. Judge has also walked 101 times to lead the team. Anthony Rizzo is second on the team with 32 home runs, while Giancarlo Stanton has belted 28. Gleyber Torres has hit 27 doubles and 24 home runs. Josh Donaldson is tied for second with 27 doubles, adding 15 home runs. The Yankees lead the league with 242 home runs and 586 walks and rank sixth with 98 stolen bases.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Jose Berrios, who has struggled mightily this season, will start for Toronto. Berrios has pitched to an 11-6 record and 5.27 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 160.2 innings across 30 starts. This will be Berrios’ fourth start against the Yankees, with two of the three going better for New York than Berrios. Adam Cimber leads the league with 73 appearances, winning ten games, and posting a 2.96 ERA in 67 innings. Anthony Bass, acquired from Miami at the deadline, has pitched to a 1.71 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 21 innings. David Phelps has appeared in 62 games, pitching to a 2.98 ERA. Closer Jordan Romano has been great, with a 2.20 ERA, 35 saves, and 70 strikeouts in 61.1 innings.

Vlad Guerrero, Jr., last night’s hero with the walk-off single in extra innings, leads the team with 30 home runs and is tied for the lead with 91 RBI. Bo Bichette leads the team with 42 doubles and is tied with Guerrero with 91 RBI, adding 24 home runs. Matt Chapman is second on the team with 27 home runs, adding 27 doubles. George Springer leads the team with 13 stolen bases, adding 23 home runs and 22 doubles. Alejandro Kirk has walked more than he has struck out, leading the team with a .292 batting average, hitting 19 doubles and 14 home runs. Toronto is third in the league with 298 doubles and leads the league with a .261 batting average.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

My fandom does not allow me to pick anyone but the Yankees in this one.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+142), over 8 (-108)