The New York Yankees won game one in Canada as they face off against the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After the win yesterday, the Yankees now sit just a game behind Toronto for third place in the AL East. With the loss, the Blue Jays are now 24-17 on the season and have won six of their last ten. The Yankees have won seven of their last ten and sit at 24-19 on the year. In the victory, Aaron Judge launched two home runs and drove in three, while Johny Brito picked 5.1 innings in relief, giving up four, but only one being earned. The story of the day may have been Aaron Boone though, as he was ejected arguing strike calls in the game. Boone will be back for this one, as the Yankees look to make it two in a row.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-138)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

TV: Yes Network, Sportsnet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

For the Yankees, it was just their second win over the Blue Jays this year, after they dropped two of three at home in late April. After this four-game series, the two teams will not meet again until September, so getting the most out of these games now will be big down the road. As the underdog this year, the Yankees have performed well. They are 8-5 on the season as the underdog, and they have been scoring in those games. In four of the last five games the Yankees have been an underdog, the over has hit.

Aaron Judge is starting to hit the ball well. In his last three games, he is five for 11 with four walks, eight runs batted in, and four home runs. That brings his batting average for the month up to .320. Today he will face right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman. Against right-handed pitching so far this year, he is hitting .284 with seven of his ten home runs and 18 RBIs. He has struggled recently against Gausman though. Since 2018, he is batting just .200 in 15 at bats against Gausman, with one run batted in and no home runs. The man with the most success against Gausman in the last five seasons has been Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He is hitting .444 against Gausman with a solo home run. Maybe this game can get him back on track, as he is hitting just .148 on the month.

The Yankees will send Domingo German to the mound in this game. German is 2-3 on the year with a 4.00 ERA. His last time out he went 5.2 innings giving up two runs, just one earned. This month in three starts he has pitched 19 innings with a 1.89 ERA. He has faced the Blue Jays once this year already. In that one, he went six innings and gave up four runs with two home runs in the loss.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

With the loss yesterday, the Blue Jays are now just 4-7 against AL East opponents. They started the year strong, winning two of three from the Yankees and Rays, but were swept in Boston and now have lost five straight games against the AL East. The Blue Jays fans were claiming the Yankees were cheating last night, so they will hope their hometown team gets revenge today.

That will start with limiting this Yankees offense. The Jays will send Kevin Gausman to the mound in this game. Gausman is 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA on the season. Last time out he was great. He went six innings giving up just three hits while striking out nine. It was a nice rebound from him giving up eight runs in 3.1 innings the start before. Regardless, Gausman has pitched six or more inning without giving up a run in three of his last four starts and four times overall this year. One of those times was against the Yankees, where he struck out 11 and allowed just three hits.

For the Blue Jays, they will be hoping to get continued production from Bo Bichette. He is hitting .324 on the season, which is good for fourth in the majors. Last night he had two hits and a run batted in, bringing his batting average to .340 this month. Bichette has safely reached base in all but two games this month and has driven in nine runs in that time.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Yankees have started to turn the corner some since a mid-April struggle. They had dropped below .500 but now can jump back into third place in the division with a win today. They have done this through some quality starting pitching and great power. That will continue today. Gausman does not give up a ton of home runs, but when he has given up runs this year, the long ball has been a big part of that. He has given up earned runs in just three starts this year, and all three times he has given up a home run. Aaron Judge might be a good dinger Tuesday pick, as he gets one today and the Yankees win.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-138)