MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will square off in the second of their three-game weekend series on Saturday night in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Even with their loss last night, New York has a solid hold on first place in the AL East with an 87-57 record and five and a half-game lead over Toronto. New York has played much better of late after struggling for about two months and should be able to wrap up a playoff berth in the next week or so.

Milwaukee fought back from a five-run deficit in the series opener, defeating the Yankees on a walk-off to bring their record to 77-67, just one and a half-game behind the final NL Wild Card spot. Milwaukee is in second place in the NL Central but sit at seven and a half games behind St. Louis.

Here are the Yankees-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Brewers Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-192)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Jameson Taillon, tonight’s starting pitcher, has gone 13-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 153 innings across his 28 starts. Taillon has struck out 128 batters. Taillon has walked just 4.3 percent of the batters he has faced, which ranks in the 96th percentile in the league. Taillon’s curveball, which he throws about 14 percent of the time, has held batters to a .167 batting average. New York’s bullpen has pitched to a 2.95 ERA, ranking second in the league. Clay Holmes has struggled recently, but was money in the first half, pitching to below a 1 ERA. Should Holmes figure things out, the Yankees would have a lethal backend. Wandy Peralta has impressed, with a 2.40 ERA in 55 appearances. Rookie Ron Marinaccio owns a 1.93 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 37.1 innings, providing consistent middle relief as he increases his leverage opportunities.

Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball this season, and he still suits up for New York. Judge leads the MLB with 57 home runs and 123 RBI, while stealing 16 bases, and slashing .311/.415/.687. Judge has been the catalyst in an otherwise streaky lineup. Giancarlo Stanton has hit 26 home runs as he begins to find his footing off the injured list. Gleyber Torres has 21 home runs and 24 doubles, playing better of late. Veteran Josh Donaldson has turned things around recently, hitting .280 with two home runs in his last seven games, bringing his season total to 14 home runs and 26 doubles. New York leads the league with 225 home runs and 550 walks.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee will send one of their best to the mound in Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff has struck out 152 batters in 127.1 innings, with a 10-4 record and a 3.39 ERA in 23 starts. Woodruff has struck out 29.1 percent of the batters he has faced. Milwaukee’s bullpen is led by Devin Williams and his airbending changeup. Williams has pitched to a 1.79 ERA with 12 saves and 84 strikeouts in 55.1 innings. With Josh Hader now pitching in San Diego, Williams has taken over the closing duties.

Milwaukee is third in the league with 198 home runs. Rowdy Tellez leads the team with 30 home runs, ranking second with 81 RBI. Willy Adames ranks second with 29 home runs and leads the team with 89 RBI and 27 doubles. Hunter Renfroe ranks third on the team with 25 home runs. Andrew McCutchen has turned back the clock a bit, with 17 home runs and 22 doubles. Christian Yelich leads the team with a .260 batting average, 16 stolen bases, and 76 walks, adding 12 home runs.

Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick

I trust the Yankees’ offense more than anything in this one.

Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick: New York +1.5 (-192), over 7.5 (-114)