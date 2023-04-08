Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Orioles prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Orioles.

The Baltimore Orioles snuck up on everyone in Major League Baseball last season, catapulting themselves into the middle of the American League wild card race in a year when no one expected them to be a contender. The Orioles had endured several terrible seasons and were still running their young players through the lineup. Any notions that a significant leap in progress would occur were not found among most baseball writers and experts heading into the 2022 campaign. Then, however, the newest young talents in the Baltimore farm system, chiefly catcher Adley Rutschman, began to get a lot of playing time. Rutschman became an instant sensation with his defense, command of his team’s pitching staff, and overall leadership. His offense soon followed, but Rutschman stood out precisely because of his maturity and his defensive presence. The Orioles became better in every way, powered by their “wise beyond his years” rookie. Other players played better and the pieces of the puzzle began to fit. The Orioles didn’t make the playoffs, but they were in contention until the final week of the season. It was one of the feel-good stories of baseball in 2022.

Now we get to see if the Orioles — newly saddled with high expectations — can handle the scrutiny and make another charge at a playoff spot.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees set a very high standard in the first two months of the 2022 season. They are highly unlikely to reach that same high bar in 2023, but they’re still a good team and have shown why they are going to remain a factor this year. Gerrit Cole is dealing. Aaron Judge is mashing. Starting pitching, defense, baserunning — the Yankees do a lot of things well and are strong in the areas where teams need to be strong in order to contend for championships. After a poorly-pitched game on Friday, the Yankees should be able to bounce back in this game and win. They are also facing Cole Irvin, Baltimore’s starting pitcher. Irvin isn’t a bad pitcher, but he is not a high-end pitcher either, having toiled in mediocrity for the Oakland A’s last season. The Yankees are familiar with him and should be able to get several runs against him.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles stumbled in their season-opening series in Boston against the Red Sox, dropping a fly ball and then losing the game on the next at-bat, a walk-off home run. Past Oriole teams would have floundered after blowing a game in such fashion, but this Baltimore team went to Texas and won a road series against the Rangers, followed by a return home on Friday and a win in the home opener against the Yankees. Baltimore is tough, and the Orioles have already shown in 2023 that they won’t back down against the Yankees or anyone else.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Yankees should be able to do well against Cole Irvin. They are unlikely to lose two straight against the O’s. Those are perfectly good reasons to go with New York.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5