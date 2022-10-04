MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

Nearing the 100-win mark and already clinched the AL East, the New York Yankees will do battle with the Texas Rangers for the second game of a Tuesday doubleheader in hopes of further gain momentum as the month of October progresses. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Yankees-Rangers prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Even though all eyes will be on Aaron Judge and his quest to break the AL home run record set by Roger Maris’ 61 that was hit back during the 1961 season, New York will also attempt to fine-tune their play before the postseason. Making his last start of the regular season, RHP Gerrit Cole will put his 13-7 record on the line and try to improve upon his very productive 3.51 ERA.

Standing at a record of 66-93, the Rangers would also love to carry some momentum heading into the season with a couple of wins against the Yankees down the stretch. Certainly, it hasn’t been the type of season the Rangers and their fans had been hoping for, but this is a young team whose future looks bright. Since the two squads are meeting for a doubleheader today, Texas has yet to announce who they are sending to the mound for the start in game two.

Yankees-Rangers MLB odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-122)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (+102)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

After pitching a near flawless game against the Rangers bats in a 3-1 game one victory, the Yankees will enter this Tuesday with the chance to remind the rest of the American League postseason field that they are a roster with the makeup that is capable of being a World Series contender. While many Yankees fans are looking at this game as a meaningless one in the record department, the baseball world will be tuned into Aaron Judge and the possibility of him clubbing his 62nd home run.

Even though Judge has been consumed in chasing the American League record in home runs over the past several weeks, few can forget the fact that the towering slugger in the heart of the Yankees lineup can change the tone of a game with one swing of the bat. If Judge is in the zone, then it could be game over for Texas.

Not to mention, Gerrit Cole has been a thorn in the Rangers’ side for a while now. In his career, Cole has posted a 5-3 record with a 3.91 ERA in 12 overall starts and should prove to be a challenging arm for the Rangers’ offense to combat with.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Yankees possess the more talented roster but the biggest thing that may benefit Texas in this one is the fact that New York may be resting an abundant amount of starters with the playoffs around the corner. Especially with the doubleheader scheduled for today, the Yankees will not want to exploit any of their key starters to injury. Because of this, the Rangers may find themselves with a major advantage out on the diamond.

The biggest difference maker for Texas in this one will come from second-baseman Marcus Semien, who has logged in a colossal 644 at-bats so far on the season, which is more than any other Rangers hitter. Additionally, Semien has had another productive season by belting 26 homers and is one steal away from the 25 mark. By scoring his 100th run of the season, the Texas middle-infielder remains a dangerous weapon at the disposal of the Rangers.

While it remains to be seen who Texas will send out to the hill to square off with the ‘Yanks, the Rangers will be keeping their fingers crossed that whoever gets the start can paint the strike zone and avoid putting men on base. As a whole, Texas hasn’t been a great pitching squad by any sense of the word, but they may benefit if the Yankees decide to sit some of their starters who could definitely inflict damage.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, there isn’t a whole lot to be played for in this matchup, but the fact that Cole is taking the mound as well as Judge having the chance to make history will give New York the right amount of motivation to cover the spread.

