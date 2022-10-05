The New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Rangers prediction and pick.

Domingo German takes the ball for the Yankees, while Glenn Otto gets the start for the Rangers.

Domingo German was called up on July 21 after injuries began to hit the Yankee rotation. He has pitched 68 innings over the past two and a half months, for a 3.31 ERA. German gave up five runs in his first start on July 21. He has not allowed more than three runs in any start since then. One can reasonably expect that he won’t get crushed in this game, although with the Yankees wanting to rest their high-end arms for the playoffs, this could be a game in which German is asked to pitch deeper into the game than he normally would. Because this game doesn’t mean anything to the Yankees, it could be that they will give their high-end relievers an inning of work before the layoff they will have over the next several days. Then again, since their bullpen has suffered some injuries in recent days — such as Ron Marinaccio, who will miss the American League Division Series — Aaron Boone could emphasize the need for German to get as many outs as possible in this game, with the goal being to preserve those bullpen arms for the start of the ALDS next Tuesday, Oct. 11. It will be very interesting to see what unfolds in the Yankee bullpen.

Glenn Otto pitched five innings and gave up two runs to the Yankees back on May 8 in the first game of a doubleheader. Otto posted a 2.89 ERA in his first two starts of the year back in April. He produced a 2.93 ERA in the month of August. He has had moments of quality for the Rangers this season, but they have been fleeting, as one would expect of a team which will win fewer than 70 games this season. Otto’s ERA was over four runs in May, June, July, and September. He is part of a Texas staff which was unable to pitch to the standard necessary to be competitive in the American League West Division. The Rangers face lots of choices as they enter the offseason, needing higher value from their starting rotation.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Yankees-Rangers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rangers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

Why The Yankees Could Cover the Spread

They don’t need to win this game, but because they will have several days off before their first playoff game on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Yankees actually have a reason to play their normal starters and give them some more work. They can all rest on Thursday and throughout the weekend. If the Yankees were starting their playoff run on Friday or Saturday, it would have been a different story. Domingo German is not their best pitcher, but he does not give up huge bunches of runs and should at the very least keep the team competitive into the sixth or seventh inning.

Why The Rangers Could Cover the Spread

The Yankees wanted to see Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62. They wanted to play hard and do what it took to help him break the American League home run record. Now that home run No. 62 is in the books, this is an obvious spot for an emotional letdown from the Yankees. The Rangers, with players who are playing for jobs and want to impress the new general manager and the new manager (after both positions were turned over earlier in the season), are going to be hungrier and more invested in this game. Glenn Otto is pitching for his job. There will be more ugency from the Texas side.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The fact that Judge hit homer No. 62 takes a lot of the energy out of this game. You should stay away from it, but if you insist on a pick, lean to the Rangers.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5