The New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Rangers.

The Texas Rangers showed poise on Friday night against the New York Yankees. This was a critical moment for the Rangers in their 2023 Major League Baseball season. They had lost four in a row. They lost to the Yankees on Thursday night in the opening game of this four-game weekend series. They had to show they could fight back against a good team. They had to prove they could prevent a losing streak from spiraling out of control. They had to show they could limit damage and generally show some backbone. The Rangers got off to a 14-7 start this season, leading the American League West and offering hope that they could compete for a playoff berth. Yet, championships are not won in April. Teams have to show they can take a punch and stabilize whenever things get really rough. The Rangers did that with their win over the Yankees on Friday. Now they will try to guarantee, at worst, a split of the four-game set and take another step toward renewal in Arlington.

Here are the Yankees-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rangers Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-154)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Rangers

TV: YES Network (Yankees) / Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are a good play here for a number of reasons. One, they’re coming off a loss and should be motivated. Two, they are very familiar with Texas starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Three, after facing Jacob deGrom on Friday night, Eovaldi’s velocity and movement should be comparatively easier to handle. Four, the Yankees busted out of their slump earlier in the week and looked like a decent hitting team on Wednesday and Thursday in victories which lightened the mood in the Yankee clubhouse and should have this team in a good frame of mind.

Five, the Yankees should cover because frankly, they should be favored in this game instead of being a run-line underdog at the listed price. Getting the Yankees here is good value.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers’ ability to bounce back on Friday and respond to the Yankees’ win on Thursday will put them in the right frame of mind for this game. What is also working in the Rangers’ favor is that inexperienced New York starter Jhony Brito takes the bump for the Yankees in this game. The Rangers know that Brito likes to use his changeup. If they can sit on the changeup in specific situations, they could hit some long balls in their home ballpark. The Rangers have a pitching matchup they can work with.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are great value here. Even if they don’t win outright, they cover if they lose by one. They should be able to score several runs on Eovaldi and cover.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5