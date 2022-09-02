MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/2/2022

The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field this weekend. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick.

The Yankees come into this series struggling and seeing what once was a spectacular season wither away. New York went 10-18 and have lost four of their last five. Additionally, their once-formidable division lead is now just six games. The Yanks also will play the very team that trails them by six games in the division this weekend. Also, New York’s offense continues to struggle, averaging 3.61 runs per game over the past month while allowing 4.04 runs per game in the same frame.

The Rays are scorching hot right now, having gone 18-9 in August. Moreover, they now trail the Yankees by six games and could make a considerable dent in the lead this weekend. Currently, the Yankees lead the season series 8-5 and are 4-3 at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay averaged 4.81 runs per game in August and allowed 3.22 runs per game.

New York will send Domingo German to the hill today. German is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA. Recently, he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits. German went 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA over six starts in August. Subsequently, he lasted 4 2/3 innings in an August 17 start against the Rays while allowing three earned runs on five hits.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rays Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+172) ML (+102)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-210) ML (-120)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees still have a formidable team, and their pitching will carry them. Likewise, German has pitched well recently and could easily continue the strong performance. However, pitching can only go so far if the hitters are not contributing. The pitching staff also must do better as a unit and put August behind them.

Aaron Judge is still on a great pace to win the MVP but has slowed down slightly. Judge is batting .296 with 51 home runs, 113 RBIs, and 104 runs. Consequently, he produced a line of .289 with nine home runs, 22 RBIs, and 17 runs over 27 games in August. Judge has not enjoyed facing the Rays this season, batting .205 (9 for 44) with four home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs over 13 games. Thus, he either will smash a home run or not do anything. You know what you will get with Judge.

Anthony Rizzo is one of the other big bats in the Yankee lineup. Significantly, he is batting .225 with 30 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 71 runs. Rizzo also struggled in August, batting .208 with five home runs, nine RBIs, and 10 runs. Moreover, he has struggled morbidly against Tampa Bay in 2022, batting .170 (8 for 47) with three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs over 13 games against them. Rizzo is another case of a player that will hit for power and struggle most of the time.

The Yankees will cover the spread if German can give a good outing, possibly lasting six innings. Additionally, New York needs its offense to awaken and play to the level they were at earlier in the season. The playoffs are creeping up, and the Yankees must formulate a rhythm now.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Springs has been a nice cushion for the Rays to turn to. Formerly a reliever, he has excelled as a starter in recent memory. However, Tampa Bay needs its offense to support him.

Randy Arozarena is batting .268 with 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 58 runs. He produced a statline of .327 with six home runs, 23 RBIs, and 15 runs over August. However, Aroxarena has struggled against New York this season, batting .140 (6 for 43) with one home run, four RBIs, and two runs over 12 games against the Bronx Bombers.

Yandy Diaz is batting .289 with eight home runs, 48 RBIs, and 63 runs. He has a solid August, batting 2.89 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, and 18 runs. Unfortunately, Diaz has not played well against New York, batting .208 (11 for 53) with seven RBIs and three runs.

The Rays will cover the spread if Springs can keep the Yankee lineup at bay. Moreover, he must do well enough to give the bats a chance to support him. Arozarena and Diaz are two solid players, but they must retain some consistency.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick

The line has slanted heavily in favor of the Rays covering and against the Yankees. Ultimately, the Rays are also the hotter team right now, and it is not crazy to believe they can win this series, maybe take all three games. Springs has pitched well for a few months and is more trustworthy than German. The Rays steal this one and cut the deficit in the division to five games, sending Yankees fans into a further tailspin.

Final Yankees-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays ML (-120)